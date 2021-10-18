October 18, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Gf Vip 6, Sophie Codegoni and Gianmaria Antinolfi are increasingly diverging

Gf Vip 6, Sophie Codegoni and Gianmaria Antinolfi are increasingly diverging

Lorelei Reese October 18, 2021 2 min read

Janmaria Antinolfi He returned to talk about his interest in him Sophie Codejoni. Several days ago, the entrepreneur expressed his feelings for the contestant who, after thinking about it, He had shown his comrades From the inability to see in Jianmaria The one who can stand by him.

Talk to Solly SorgeAnd Antinulfi He seemed to regret the behavior he had taken over the past week. In fact, the boy has left his former partner now Greta Mastroianni Without giving her any explanations personally and that startled her so much worries.

I’m telling you the truth, I don’t recognize you. I don’t understand if you are confused or if you are not the person I think you are.

Jianmaria He seems to agree with his idea:

I know I didn’t act well, I know very well. very sorry. I was disappointed in the first place. I’m human too and I’m wrong, I’m not perfect. For me, who has always elected myself as a champion for consistency and respect, all of this has a stronger weight. I made a mistake, I wasn’t consistent, I’m sorry. I hope I don’t make these mistakes again. I’m sorry to die to hurt someone, he doesn’t deserve it. I can say that if certain dynamics happen, it’s because I didn’t like certain things, but it’s not an excuse.

face with Katia Ricciarelli NS Nicolas BessoAnd Jianmaria Then he confirmed his interest in Sufi:

I love it, but I have my times.

Katia Then he indicated that if they both took time, they would never meet. That’s why he advised Givino to abandon himself:

Go, go for it.

Moreover Sophie took up the topic with Jucas Casella:

There was never us. And he knows it. There is empathy, flirtation, and something physical, not a mental thing. We never got close to the qiblah. They were jokes, stuff, but in front of everyone. Precisely because he is so indecisive and I think he does not know it, but for him I am a refuge to stay inside the house.

You may also be interested

See also  Spanish cuisine arrives in Italian homes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

In the middle of a dinner, in Senigallia… never-before-seen things – Libero Quotidiano

October 18, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Number of episodes, cast, location, replay, plot

October 17, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Ambra Angiolini does not appear at the book fair and evaluates legal action against Striscia la Notizia: “illegal interference and provocation”

October 17, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

5 min read

Choose a butterfly and discover your true personality

October 18, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Toyota will invest $ 3.4 billion in the United States for an electric vehicle battery plant

October 18, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Your cell phone is charged for longer thanks to this simple trick that many ignore

October 18, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Gf Vip 6, Sophie Codegoni and Gianmaria Antinolfi are increasingly diverging

October 18, 2021 Lorelei Reese