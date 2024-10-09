Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Search
Economy

Germany still in recession: -0.2%. “The problem is climate change”

By: Karen Hines

Date:

Rome – Now it’s official: the German locomotive is going in the opposite direction for the second year in a row. After the previews Süddeutsche Zeitung, German government Revises GDP forecasts downward For 2024: minus 0.2%. The recovery, according to data presented today in Berlin, is expected to occur in 2025 with a growth of 1.1%, with the improving trend strengthening in 2026 (plus 1.6%).

Germany still in recession: government ready to cut GDP estimate to -0.2% in 2024

Edited by foreign editorial staff

What is crucial here is the growth package “The plan prepared by the government will be implemented immediately.” Watching German Minister of Economy Robert Habeckpresenting fall estimates of Germany’s GDP today in Berlin.

Germany, what’s at stake?

Michelle Valences

“We need certainty in planning. The problem It is not climate policy however Climate change. Studies indicate that if the necessary measures are not taken – the minister concludes – the negative effects will be six times stronger.”

See also  This guy has invented a very legal tax trick: No more paychecks eaten up by taxes
Previous article
Leonardo Bonucci is at J|medical, but not at Juve. He will run the London Marathon
Next article
Demand for homes by sea from the US, Canada and Poland is growing – News

Popular

More like this

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Popular News

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska