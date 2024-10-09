Germany still in recession: -0.2%. “The problem is climate change”

Rome – Now it’s official: the German locomotive is going in the opposite direction for the second year in a row. After the previews Süddeutsche Zeitung, German government Revises GDP forecasts downward For 2024: minus 0.2%. The recovery, according to data presented today in Berlin, is expected to occur in 2025 with a growth of 1.1%, with the improving trend strengthening in 2026 (plus 1.6%).

“What is crucial here is the growth package “The plan prepared by the government will be implemented immediately.” Watching German Minister of Economy Robert Habeckpresenting fall estimates of Germany’s GDP today in Berlin.

“We need certainty in planning. The problem It is not climate policy however Climate change. Studies indicate that if the necessary measures are not taken – the minister concludes – the negative effects will be six times stronger.”