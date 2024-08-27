Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Germany, 26-year-old attacks civilians and officers with two knives: The man killed by police in Moers

No one was injured by the attacker, a German citizen. The Duisburg police headquarters has opened an investigation.

26 year old German citizen He threatened and attacked several citizens and police officers in the German city of Moers with two knives before officers shot and killed him. Reported Image Another attack was reported in North Rhine-Westphalia, the same state where Saturday’s attack occurred. SolingenIn north-central Germany, a A Syrian citizen stabbed eleven people, killing three..

However, no one was injured by Moyers’ attacker, The Guardian reported. Image According to local police sources. The Duisburg police headquarters has opened an investigation. Investigators are now examining the service weapons and body cameras of the police officers involved.




















































August 27, 2024 (Edited August 27, 2024 | 9:11 PM)

