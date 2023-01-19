Gerasimov orders the soldiers to shave, Kadyrov’s anger – the world

(ANSA) – Rome, January 19 – Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov criticized the decision of the new commander of the Russian army in Ukraine, Valery Gerasimov, to prevent soldiers from wearing beards, in a new confrontation with the Russian military leadership.



According to reports from the Moscow Times, after his appointment, Gerasimov had banned the use of modern equipment such as phones and tablets, and had also demanded that the Russian military urgently shave off their beards. In an interview with the RBC news site, Viktor Sobolev, a member of the Russian parliament, defended the ban on long beards as “an essential part of military discipline”.



Kadyrov responded to Sobolev’s remarks, speaking of “obvious provocation” and explaining that his soldiers, most of whom are Muslims, wear beards as part of their religious duty, “just for the love of God Almighty as our beloved prophet,” according to R.



After the criticism, Sobolev responded by saying that he was not against beards in the army, but against untidiness in the military. (Dealing).

