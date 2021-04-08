The investigation into the murder of policeman Derek Zhou (45) continues.

Pulmonologist Dr. Martin Tobin, George Floyd († 46) died of lack of oxygen!

The expert explained in the Minneapolis (Minnesota) City Courtroom: The former police officer pressed Suu Kyi’s knee to the victim’s neck all the time and cut off the oxygen supply – a total of nine and a half minutes more than 90 percent of the time!



Dr. Martin Tobin testifies during interrogation of police officer Derek Chou. Suu Kyi has been charged with murder and murder following the death of George FloydPhoto: MG / AP



The factors behind oxygen starvation eventually led to the death of George Floyd: The cops lift the handcuffs, the hard floor, the lying position, his head turned to the right, of course the knee to his neck.

The expert dismissed the pre-existing conditions as the cause of the violent death. Tobin: “A healthy person who enjoyed what Floyd enjoyed would have died as a result”.

The killer guard’s defense argued that Floyd had died primarily of opioid overdose.

Tobin said the lack of oxygen caused damage to the African American’s brain, and the 46-year-old said he watched the video of his death “hundreds of times.”

The lack of air then triggered a cardiac arrhythmia that finally “brought his heart to a state”, the expert said.

The expert explained to the jury how he recognized the moment Floyd died. “You can see his eyes, he’s conscious, and then you can see he’s no more,” he said. “It’s the moment when life disappears from his body.”

Even after Floyd’s last breath, Suu Kyi continued to push him down the street – another three minutes and two seconds.

Suu Kyi is on trial in Minnesota, USA on murder and murder charges. The 44-year-old faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge of “secondary murder.”

On May 25, 2020, Floyd, who had been arrested for a false $ 20 bill, was held on his knees by a police officer for several minutes, despite repeated complaints that he could not breathe. The death of Floyd, captured on a cellphone video, sparked unprecedented protests by the Black Lives Matter movement against racism and police violence in the United States. Suu Kyi was released from the police force.