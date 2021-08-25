August 25, 2021

Geomagnetic storms could cause power outages and interference in the coming days – Nerd4.life

August 25, 2021

The flow of solar winds in the next few days could hit the Earth, causing this geomagnetic storms Which, at worst, can cause Power failure and interference In Internet connections in the coming days in different parts of the world.

At least this is the warning issued by some British scientists, according to which the flow of the solar wind could be accompanied by two coronal mass ejections from G1 class, which can cause Storm force, minor effects on satellites and altered migratory bird flows. The unrest can start as early as Wednesday 25 August and last for two or three days.


Geomagnetic storms can also cause the Northern Lights to occur

This is not a topic that we usually deal with on our pages, but given that this phenomenon can have repercussions in video game activities (and obviously also practical activities) every day it was worth reporting. It would certainly be a drama if the power went out during a hot multiplayer match or perhaps while you were trying to buy a PS5 on MediaWorld. Fortunately, it seems that the possibilities of interference and outages are not very high and any inconvenience should be for a short time.

