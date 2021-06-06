Geoff Keighley reveals the contents of the event, more than 30 games – Nerd4.life

The summer festival game getting closer and closer Jeff KellyPrimarily known as the creator and host of the Game Awards, he revealed via Twitter the contents that will be shown during the opening ceremony to be held next Thursday. There will be room for More than 30 games, but also for special guests and live performances.

Specifically, as you can see for yourself below, there will be both in the Summer Games Festival New games, never revealed First, updates regarding highly anticipated titles. Other than the fact that there are over 30 titles, we have no idea what will be revealed.

within special guests From the Summer Games Festival we find Jeff Goldblum, the famous actor who has starred – among others – in Jurassic Park and in the video game field, providing the voice for several video games, such as COD Black Ops III and Jurassic World Evolution. There will also be space for Giancarlo Esposito, the actor known for Breaking Bad and who recently appeared on The Boys; It will also show its face to the dictator of Far Cry 6. There will also be a few surprises and different developers.

regarding Musical ShowsAt Summer Game Fest, there will be a chance to listen to Weezer, Japanese Breakfast and Sonic Symphony. Additionally, Day of the Devs will return during the event, which is an event primarily dedicated to indie games, but this year will also include AAA-related announcements.

For all the details on June’s events, here’s ours: E3 2021: All conferences and events.