Genoa Prosecutor’s Office Demands Immediate Judgment for Dotti – News

The Genoa prosecutor’s office has requested an immediate verdict for Giovanni Totti, the former president of the Liguria region, port businessman Aldo Spinelli and Paolo Emilio Signorini, the former president of the Port Authority.

The request has been forwarded to the judge for preliminary hearings, who will now check whether the conditions are met and then set a hearing date. The trial may begin between October and November. The three suspects will have 15 days, after being ordered to be tried, to opt for alternative rites such as a speedy trial or plea bargaining. It was Chief Prosecutor Nicola Piacente who called Dotti, Spinelli and Signorini’s lawyers and informed them of the decision to seek an immediate verdict.

“It is an honor – lawyers Stefano Savi, Andrea Vernazza and Sandro Vaccaro – the lawyer wanted to give us”. The three suspects have 15 days to ask for a possible summary trial or plea bargain. The judge has five days to schedule a hearing, but that’s not an emergency deadline. The lawyers have explained that they will not ask for any alternative worship. “We’ll have all the material to study, including a series of interceptions we’ve never heard before – concludes Savvy – sometimes they can be humorous, and we want to hear the tones used”.

