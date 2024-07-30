Genoa Airport, Board of Directors Ended: Now the Future Hangs by a Thread

Genoa. And Genoa Airport Board of Directors Fallen. And so ends the field day of the port of Genoa. Extraordinary meeting of members after the maneuver chamber of commerce who practiced 15% right of first refusal MSC has acquired Aeroporti di Roma, They did not vote in favour of the necessary recapitalisation of €4.5 million. necessary to comply with the minimum legal limits. And now the specter of… Analyze.

The move came as a surprise last week. The Genoa Chamber of Commerce actually has Shipowner Gianluigi Aponte’s business was banned. Which had already reached an agreement with AdR, a company controlled by Benetton, to acquire its stake for around half a million euros. A move taken by the president himself. Alfonso Lavarello It was encouraged with the aim of bringing new passengers to the airport. The Municipality of Genoa itself, which was initially interested in obtaining the 15%, blessed the sale, ensuring that it will remain part of the shareholding structure in the future.

So, on the eve of the meeting, The Chamber of Commerce offers 40% of its shares and puts 11% on the table for sale to MSCHowever, at that point he left the game, as expected. The Ports Authority, which remains the largest shareholder with 60% of the capital, did not vote in favor of the capital increase.

And then immediately the Board of Directors headed by Alfonso Lavarello Resigned as a bloc except Alessandro Cafu (Part of the Chamber of Commerce) who was present at the meeting but not at the Board meeting. It is the Board in particular – now defunct – that should move forward without delay. Dissolution of the company in the event of the lack of the minimum legal capital.

The future of Cristoforo Colombo Airport is more uncertain than ever. In plans chamber of commerce There could be rise to control of the companyThe Port Authority intends to sell part of its shares, and then sell to individuals according to its own estimates. But now the recovery plan has been considered. Lavarello And the general manager Francesco D’Amicowhich focuses on synergies with cruises, is bound to suffer a major setback.