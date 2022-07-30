July 30, 2022

GeForce RTX 4080 and 4070, new rumors: These grades make you fly

Gerald Bax July 30, 2022 2 min read

The leaker Kopite7kimi, about ten days ago, had spoken about the alleged GeForce RTX 4090 scored in 3DMark Time Spy Extreme, Setting the bar too high: Over 19,000 graphics test points. In these hours he came back to talk about numbers, adding to the cauldron of indiscretion GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Score.

While he says he’s not too sure about the numbers, he talks about it Over 15,000 points for GeForce RTX 4080 and about 10,000 points for GeForce RTX 4070. Comparing these numbers to the current generation of NVIDIA, it shows Nearly 70% higher than 4080 from 3080 And 33% higher than the RTX 3090 Ti. Thus, the gap between the RTX 4080 and the 4090 is 26%, which is a double value compared to the 13% that separates the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3090. GeForce RTX 4070, will account for 10000 + 50% points compared to RTX 3070 and performance at the level of the RTX 3090.

With the assertion that these are unverifiable fools and that synthetic tests may not equate to real gaming performance, the conviction that we are going to experience a new great leap forward in performance is growing more and more.

According to rumors GeForce RTX 4080 It should appear with the AD103 GPU equipped with 10240 active CUDA cores, 16GB GDDR6X 21Gbps memory On a 256-bit bus, a configuration that guarantees a bandwidth of 672 GB/s. The maximum card allowed must be at level 420 Wcertainly not enough.

See also  Set an end date for the games, some are already out - Nerd4.life

there GeForce RTX 4070Instead, it must be based on the AD104 GPU with 7168 Basic Coda active, surrounded 10GB 18Gbps GDDR6 Memory on a 160-bit Bus. In this case, you should touch TBP i 300 watts.

GPUs GeForce RTX 4000 NVIDIA may be introduced to Octoberwith the RTX 4090 expected in the short term and the RTX 4080 and 4070 to follow in the following weeks, but always during the year.



