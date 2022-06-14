GdS – Inter, Dybala already spoke with Inzaghi: He’s going to close this week, numbers

The Argentine striker accepted the Nerazzurri’s proposal: the final details and white smoke will be determined on the way

It seems that there are no more doubts now: Paulo Dybala will be a new Inter player. She is convinced of that Gazzetta dello sportaccording to which the Argentine striker had chosen to accept the Nerazzurri’s proposal, so much so that he had already spoken with Inzaghi:

“Paulo Dybala wants Inter. Choose Inter. He will play with Inter. […] The ending is not in question, the path has already been traced, there is no obstacle in front of it that can blow everything up, and this is considered insurmountable by the protagonists of the story. Nor by the player, in fact, who informed his favor to the sports enterprise and gave authorization to his entourage to close the order. There’s more, even if the confirmations are here… Tired: Dybala has already spoken to Simone Inzaghi about his future at Inter and the role he will play next season.“.

“As for the signature and the official announcement, it will be necessary to wait for the player to return to Italy, far from imminent. The final closing is still history these days. Yesterday, Inter CEO, Beppe Marotta and Jorge Antun had a new phone call. And it’s not just about compliments, but also to determine the length of the Argentine striker’s contract: it will be a four-year contract, and Dybala will wear the Nerazzurri until 2026, ignoring the 3+1 hypothesis presented at last week’s summit. Today, or at most tomorrow, Marotta and Anton will go into more detail about what’s still missing to get champagne out of the fridge. There will be another meeting, it is not yet understood whether it is virtual or “physical”, much will also depend on the obligations of the main parties. The question of participation is not at stake: Dybala will earn €6m net per season, excluding bonuses that will bring him up to seven. Some details regarding the terms of these bonuses remain to be determined, as well as the amount of the signing prize that Inter will have to recognize. […] By the end of this week, everything should be settled“. See also At the base of Tokyo - Comment

“Dybala at Inter is the blow that convinces all club members: the administrative area with Marotta and Ausilio, the technical area with Simone Inzaghi, as well as the company area, with Steven Zhang who for some time gave the green light for the operation. It must be understood that Nerazzurri’s Dybala is also an important acquisition in terms of image: you don’t travel much with your head thinking that various media initiatives will be associated with Dybala’s name. […] He gave his word to Inter. He has also done so by consulting for a long time in the past with his mother, Alicia, a very present figure in Joya’s life and her sporting choices. Completely yes, Inter in this sense plays side by side and is sure of the positive conclusion, having taken care of all aspects of the negotiations in detail.“.

