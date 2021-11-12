GB: Johnson made 4.7 million in his second job in 14 years – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – LONDON, November 12 – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the past 14 years, in which he was also Deputy and Mayor of London, has received more than 4 million pounds from legal and declared activities (4.7 million euros) ).



That’s what we read in an article in the Financial Times, which highlights how the conservative leader has reminded his deputies in recent days to devote himself “above all to his constituents”.



He did so in the midst of the malpractice (“corruption”) scandal that afflicted his party precisely because of the second “golden” jobs of several Tory MPs and that led to the resignation of former Minister Owen Patterson and all the “starting” of the Westminster Disciplinary Panel investigations of the plaintiff The previous year, Sir Geoffrey Cox. Johnson’s ‘extra’ earnings are mostly related to his run to 10 Downing Street in 2019: millions come from his activities as a writer, journalist and columnist for the Daily Telegraph and a number of speeches at conferences. The ruling party’s problems do not end there.



The public servants union, the FDA, has launched a lawsuit against a year-old alleged cover-up attributed to the Johnson government over allegations of employee bullying targeting the home secretary, Priti Patel. The Prime Minister’s actual “innocence” came in stark contrast to the conclusions of an independent internal report, and led to the immediate resignation of Sir Alex Allan, chancellor and judge of the Ministerial Standards of Conduct. (Dealing).

