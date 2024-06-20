Gaza, nine Palestinians were killed while waiting for aid. Israel advances in Rafah: 12 new deaths. Media: “The crossing with Egypt was destroyed by the army.”

At least nine Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a group of citizens and merchants in the southern Gaza Strip while they were waiting for humanitarian truck convoys carrying goods through the Kerem Shalom crossing. According to Al Jazeera, at least thirty people were injured in the raid: cameras […]

At least nine Palestinians They were killed in a Israeli attack Which injured a group of citizens and merchants in the southern Gaza Strip, while they were waiting for convoys Humanitarian trucks Transporting goods through the Kerem Shalom crossing. second Al JazeeraThe number of people injured in the raid was no less than thirty: Arab television cameras showed dozens of patients arriving at the hospital.Gaza European Hospital Near the city of Khan Yunis, which is already overcrowded.

Read also The world | By Vue Q. Israel’s military spokesman Hagari demolishes Netanyahu’s doctrine: “The idea of ​​​​destroying Hamas is sand in the eyes of public opinion”

At the same time there are 12 new victims A RafahThe city located on the southern border of the Strip, which has been subjected to continuous Israeli attacks for weeks: Tel Aviv tanks, supported by aircraft and drones, penetrated deep into the western neighborhoods, on Wednesday. According to the mayor, at least 70% of the city has been destroyed. According to what was reported by various Arab media, including television Al ArabiyaI passes Rafah with Egypt – controlled by Israel since early May Destroyed On the Palestinian side: the departure hall in particular was burned by the forces of the Jewish state, rendering the terminal unusable.