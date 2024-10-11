Friday, October 11, 2024
Gasoline pump, a new obligation is activated: it is forbidden to exceed 60 liters of fuel

By: Gerald Bax

A new obligation at gas stations: you can no longer exceed 60 liters of fuel if you do not want to risk a fine.

As if constant wasn’t enough increase fuel, Here is news that shocks motorists and requires them to follow a series of rules that may expose them to the risk of penalties.

In recent months, fuel has certainly been the topic that has opened the most discussions in the automotive world due to the huge increase in its cost. In recent years, both diesel and gasoline have seen an increase 100% and in some cases more.

A problem that is not insignificant if we take into account the extensive use that each of us makes of our car. Precisely for this reason, there is a great fear of continuous increases that could continue to make life very difficult for every citizen.

As if all this wasn’t enough to have a hand in this, Traffic Laws And the rules regarding the maximum number of liters of fuel that can be transported in a vehicle. In short, the problems seem to never end for motorists.

Fuel in the car, pay attention to the rules

Don’t worry, dear motorists, no one will impose precise rules about the amount of fuel you should carry in your car. The rules we are referring to are completely different and relate to the transportation of fuel Inside the tanks. Article 168 of the Road Law which regulates the transport of hazardous materials specifically talks about it.

The law indicates that fuel transportation must be carried out in special containers that comply with… CE regulations which meet UN requirements. Therefore, the packages must contain the date of manufacture and the approval symbol, otherwise they cannot be used.

Fuel cans – Fonte_Canva- f1world.it

When it is possible to transport fuel

By respecting the rules regarding the approval of water sheets, it is possible to transfer no more than 60 liters of fuel. If you do not respect this quantity you risk getting… A fine of 162 euros.

The maximum quantity drops to 10 liters if you have to cross the border. Even then, the penalties imposed are much more severe than one might imagine.

