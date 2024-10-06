Sunday, October 6, 2024
Gasoline, distributors’ trick to steal everything from you: Never pay by card | The video scandal reveals everything

By: Karen Hines

Date:

Cloned gasoline cards – TikTok. com. motorzoom

Scams, scams and more scams: at all levels and areas, but most so with regard to gasoline. The last one is scary: they steal everything from you. The bank account was emptied in an instant: all your money was gone: and only because you went to refuel.

It ended up being dozens and dozens of people kneebroke, in a state of immediate poverty and no longer knows what to do not only to survive, but also to solve a huge problem.

This has happened, and continues to happen, to many people who, despite themselves, have found themselves vulnerable to one of theseThe heaviest and most dangerous ruffle ever.

It’s gasoline, which some people commonly know as “trick For distributors, it obviously does not refer to distributors per se, or to exhibitors.

Instead, on the contrary, it is a sensational and terrible scam set up by top-level IT crime specialists and hackers. Defrauding distributor customers.

They steal everything from you, that’s how they do it

The trick used is now well known, even if it is difficult to overcome: these are fraud specialists and technological deceptions who place inside electronic money payment machines. Transactions for distributors, A device called a skimmer, which is able to clone the data and chip of the credit or debit card used to complete a payment.

Once you enter CartaOr pass it to device A magnetic reading, The illegal device reads the data and, in no time at all, steals access to the account, allowing remote criminals to access the account and withdraw all funds instantly. How to avoid it? In fact, there are some basic rules that must be respected and taken into account.

@andrea_petrini Self-service fuel scam, don’t pay with your card! #Abarth #Abarth595 #Abarth595 competitive #Fiat #Engines #driver #braap #engine #Turbine #motorcycle #moto #perteeeee #Lancia #Fiat500 #diesel #Mercedes #Maserati #Peugeot #Porsche #to ♬ Original sound – Andrea_Petrini

Avoid scams, do this

The first thing you can do to avoid getting into trouble is to pay with money monetaryMaybe cut it as small as you can. If you really can’t and only have an electronic method of payment, the best solution, in addition to choosing a “reliable” dealer where you always go and where checks can be made with people you know, is to always cover the keyboard when the answer is yes. Enter personal identification numbers.

Always look around the machines to spot any Video surveillance equipment.

