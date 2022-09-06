Gas, the government’s savings plan: reduce heating by one degree. Plants were turned on after 15 days and for 1 hour less

Milan – “In order to reduce the risks associated with a possible total interruption of flows from Russia during the coming winter and to respond to European requests regarding consumption reduction for the period 2022-2023, it is appropriate to implement immediate measures to contain the national consumption of gas.” This is what was stated in the “National Plan to Contain Natural Gas Consumption” Ministry of Environmental Transformation. A plan that the government intends to lead to a reduction in the consumption of 5.3 billion cubic meters of gas. Considering the maximization of electricity production from fuels other than gas (about 2.1 billion cubic meters of gas) and the savings associated with containing heating (about 3.2 billion cubic meters of gas), to which behavioral measures are added to be promoted through user awareness campaigns for the purpose of more virtuous behavior in consumption.”

Heated one degree. Plants were turned on after 15 days and for 1 hour less

For savings, mites refer to one degree lower in building heating, to 17 with more or less than two degrees of tolerance for buildings used in industrial, craft and similar activities, to 19 with more or less than two degrees of tolerance for all other buildings. It is indicated in the special regulation thereafter that “the limits for the operation of thermal stations, in connection with the provisions of Paragraph 2 of Article 4 of Presidential Decree No. ) and one hour for the daily duration of the combustion.” However, the text specifies that sensitive users are reserved (eg hospitals, shelters, etc.)

Recommended actions: from lowering the boiling water to stopping when standing

MiTe then prepares a list of behaviors to be “promoted”. These include “reducing the temperature and duration of showers, using electric heat pumps used in summer air conditioning for winter heating, turning down the fire after boiling and reducing oven ignition time, using the dishwasher and washing machine with a full load, unplugging the washer’s power plug when not in use, turning off the Turn on or enter the low consumption function of the refrigerator during vacation, do not leave the TV, decode in standby mode, DVD, reduce the hours of lighting the lamps. “

In detail, the text of the plan states that “It was estimated that maximizing coal and oil production from power plants regularly in service would contribute to a reduction of approximately 1.8 billion for the period August 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023. From Smc this is what the National Plan stipulates to contain the consumption of natural gas.” Under the assumption of maximizing potential from October 2022, gas use of about 290 million cubic meters of gas will be avoided, while as of November 2022, it will be just over 200 million cubic meters of gas (assuming production thermoelectric) yield 56.4%, as in the ENEA analysis on potential savings in the residential sector). Therefore, this measure estimates the total gas saving contribution, in the reference period, at 2.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas,” as we read.