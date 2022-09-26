September 27, 2022

Even the prime minister with flickering, Moise's umbrella in Guardiola - Sports

Gas leak in the Baltic Sea, “Nord Stream 2” is likely to leak – last hour

Samson Paul September 26, 2022 1 min read

(ANSA) – BERLIN, Sept. 26 – A pressure drop was detected in tube A from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is not currently in use, but was completed and contains gas, yesterday evening, possibly due to a leak. Ulrich Lesek, a spokesman for the pipeline operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, told Dpa that the responsible maritime authorities in Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Russia have been informed.

“There must be a hole somewhere, just no one knows where,” Lysek said. It is possible that some gas is leaking into the sea. ” According to Lysek, the search for causes will be very difficult for Nord Stream 2 Ag, because the company is subject to sanctions, has almost no employees left and its funds are frozen. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline extends 1230 km kilometers from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea.The pipeline was completed, but the gas was never imported, as Berlin banned its use in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In the wake of the gas leak in the Baltic Sea, the Danish Shipping Agency banned navigation in the area.

(Dealing).

