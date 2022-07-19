July 19, 2022

The new restock is only coming to GameStop stores. Here's how to contact you when it becomes available

GameStop announced the first restock in July 2022, here are all the details

Gerald Bax July 19, 2022


After a short pause, PlayStation 5 is back available from GameStop with the first restock in July 2022.

You will have the opportunity to purchase the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition bundle with accessories and PSN Credits Wednesday starting at 16:00 as soon as landing is available.

As has already happened in previous weeks, the PlayStation 5 drop will be present during the live broadcast of Jim Stop Television You can follow it directly on the site at this address.

For the occasion, standard PlayStation 5 bundles will be made available to interested users. The package consists of: PS5 Standard, Sades headphones, Media Remote, the three games Call of Duty Vanguard, Far Cry 6 and The dark Photo selections little hopePriced at 699.98 euros.

The live broadcast will start at 16:00, when the landing time will be announced. Stay in touch with us on Telegram and activate notification to be notified when controllers are available. Instead you can Watch the live video directly on the GameStop page in inGuidance. In this episode of GameStop TV we will talk about amulets that should not be forgotten. As usual, Lorenzo will lead the ring.CubanFazio and VirginiakafkaniaGambatiza.

We remind you of Subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers To keep up with the latest promotions and availability Play Station 5 and X-Box Series X. We made it too A practical guide that can help you with your purchase.

source: Jim Stop




