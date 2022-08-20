Gamescom Show Trailer Predicts Which Games We’ll Be Watching – Nerd4.life

The Game Awards YouTube channel has published a new channel tractor dedicated toGamescom 2022 Opening Night Live 2022. The video shows us what news is coming up during the show, which we remember will take place on Tuesday 23 August at 20:00.

In the trailer, we see various pieces collected from the events of yesteryears and Geoff Keighley, as well as some of the games that we will be able to see during the presentation. There will be room for Toys Such as Sonic Frontiers, Hogwarts Legacy, The Callisto Protocol, The Oulast Trials, Return to Monkey Island, High on Life and more.

It’s confirmed The show will last two hours: On August 23, we will then be able to enjoy Opening Night Live 2022 until around 22:00. Of course you should not miss other news and surprises. One speculation is that the Keighley Show has made space for the new Kojima Productions game.

Right now, we can’t do anything else if you don’t wait for the opening Night Live 2022: in four days we’ll be able to watch one of the most important events of the year live. Obviously we at Multiplayer will be following it through our Twitch channel: we invite you to follow us to talk and respond in real time and all with what will be shown.