Gamescom 2024 won’t pick ‘Best Nintendo Switch Game’ due to lack of titles

We don’t have direct confirmation of the matter yet, so it remains a rumor for now, but according to some sources it seems that Gamescom 2024 Owns Removed the “Best Nintendo Switch Game” category. Of its official awards due to Lack of titles Nintendo console candidates.
This information was reported by TheGamer, a site that claims to have received confirmation of the matter directly from sources. Organizers From Gamescom 2024, so it seems like a decision has already been made by the body that runs Europe’s largest gaming show.
Typically, as with other video game-based events, Gamescom also holds some sort of internal awards ceremony for the best games featured during the event each year, but in this case the Best Games for Nintendo Switch category is missing.
Very few Nintendo Switch games at this event
Indeed, the Nintendo Switch games category, which is usually present, is absent from the announced nominees for the Gamescom 2024 awards.
This clearly shows that something has changed this year, and it seems to be due to the lack of candidates.
“There were too few titles to choose from for the Best Nintendo Switch Games category this year,” Gamescom 2024 organizers told TheGamer. “So the panel decided to cancel this category.”
While we wait to find out who this year’s winners will be, we’re taking note of this decision by Gamescom 2024, which may also be understandable considering the Nintendo Switch is heading into the final stage of its life cycle.
There’s no shortage of new games for Nintendo’s console, but the company’s decision not to attend the event has clearly reduced the number of potential award nominees, leading to this situation.
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”