Gamescom 2024 won’t pick ‘Best Nintendo Switch Game’ due to lack of titles

We don’t have direct confirmation of the matter yet, so it remains a rumor for now, but according to some sources it seems that Gamescom 2024 Owns Removed the “Best Nintendo Switch Game” category. Of its official awards due to Lack of titles Nintendo console candidates.

This information was reported by TheGamer, a site that claims to have received confirmation of the matter directly from sources. Organizers From Gamescom 2024, so it seems like a decision has already been made by the body that runs Europe’s largest gaming show.

Typically, as with other video game-based events, Gamescom also holds some sort of internal awards ceremony for the best games featured during the event each year, but in this case the Best Games for Nintendo Switch category is missing.