Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Search
Tech

Gamescom 2024 won’t pick ‘Best Nintendo Switch Game’ due to lack of titles

By: Gerald Bax

Date:

We don’t have direct confirmation of the matter yet, so it remains a rumor for now, but according to some sources it seems that Gamescom 2024 Owns Removed the “Best Nintendo Switch Game” category. Of its official awards due to Lack of titles Nintendo console candidates.

This information was reported by TheGamer, a site that claims to have received confirmation of the matter directly from sources. Organizers From Gamescom 2024, so it seems like a decision has already been made by the body that runs Europe’s largest gaming show.

Typically, as with other video game-based events, Gamescom also holds some sort of internal awards ceremony for the best games featured during the event each year, but in this case the Best Games for Nintendo Switch category is missing.

Very few Nintendo Switch games at this event

Indeed, the Nintendo Switch games category, which is usually present, is absent from the announced nominees for the Gamescom 2024 awards.

nintendo switch

This clearly shows that something has changed this year, and it seems to be due to the lack of candidates.

“There were too few titles to choose from for the Best Nintendo Switch Games category this year,” Gamescom 2024 organizers told TheGamer. “So the panel decided to cancel this category.”

While we wait to find out who this year’s winners will be, we’re taking note of this decision by Gamescom 2024, which may also be understandable considering the Nintendo Switch is heading into the final stage of its life cycle.

There’s no shortage of new games for Nintendo’s console, but the company’s decision not to attend the event has clearly reduced the number of potential award nominees, leading to this situation.

See also  Match Ax-1, the first special mission on the Live Space Station - Space and Astronomy

Previous article
Renewables and solar ‘overtake’ coal in EU electricity generation

Popular

More like this

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Renewables and solar ‘overtake’ coal in EU electricity generation

World 0

Stellandis: Warren, job cuts for America

Top News 0
After warnings in early August, when some unions pointed...

Economic Agenda for August 20, 2024

Economy 0
<!--...

Popular News

Renewables and solar ‘overtake’ coal in EU electricity generation

World 0

Stellandis: Warren, job cuts for America

Top News 0
After warnings in early August, when some unions pointed...

Economic Agenda for August 20, 2024

Economy 0
<!--...

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska