March 15, 2022

Games whose subscription expires between the end of March and April – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax March 15, 2022

Accompanying the announcement of the upcoming titles of Xbox Game Passaccording to tradition also to communicate Games that leave the subscription In the next round, in this case between Late March and early April.

It’s total 4 gamesAmong them are also nicknames of a certain caliber, which may interest many players. These are the games that will be released from the Xbox Game Pass catalog in the coming weeks:

  • Madden NFL 20 (Cloud, Console, PC) EA Play – March 31
  • Narita Boy (cloud, console, and PC) – March 31
  • Shadow Warrior 2 (cloud, console, and PC) – March 31
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Shadowkeep and Forsaken (PC) – April 11

In this case, these are two sessions, the first three coming out on March 31 and the fourth ending on April 11, 2022, or Destiny 2 with its major expansions, currently available on PC. As for the latter, it may not make sense, given its own nature as an online game, but as for all the others, the same advice always applies: if you’re interested, focus on them in the coming days, in order to complete them before they leave the subscription.

Otherwise, it can still be implementedshopping, and also take advantage of discounts normally reserved for Xbox Game Pass subscribers for games in the catalog of services. Meanwhile, this morning we saw the official announcement of Xbox Game Pass games from the second half of March 2022.

