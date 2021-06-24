Game Pass and Auto HDR e DirectStorage are coming to Xbox Series X.

During an event this afternoon, Microsoft officially confirmed the name and details of the next operating system. This is Windows 11: It will be free for Windows 10 users, it will boast a new design, it will include a new start button, and of course, it will also offer a lot of Game improvements and news.

Microsoft did not hesitate to identify the new operating system “The best Windows made for gaming”. As revealed on the Xbox Wire pages, it will include the functionality Auto HDR, which will automatically add benefitsHigh Dynamic Range For all games based on DirectX 11 (or higher) built in SDR. This is the same technology that is already possible on Xbox Series X | S, the next generation of home consoles.

thanks for theInclude DirectStorage APIs (Also already on Xbox Series X and S as part ofXbox Velocity architecture), Windows 11 will draw The Best of High-Performance NVMe SSDs: This way the assets will be quickly loaded into the graphics cards memory, which eases the load on the CPUs and significantly reduces wait times. Like its direct predecessor, Windows 11 will also be compatible with a wide range of peripherals, from the new Xbox wireless controller to mechanical keyboards, even a gaming mouse, Xbox compatible console, surround headphones, external GPUs and many other devices.

Xbox Game Pass, the centerpiece of the entire Xbox gaming strategy, will also play a key role in the new operating system: Microsoft has announced that it has developed New Native App for Windows 11, making it easier than ever to access the Game Pass library. Among the games to be released on Game Pass for PC in the coming months, Redmond’s house reminded us of Halo Infinite, Twelve Minutes, and Age of Empires IV. Windows 11 is expected to be released in the fall.