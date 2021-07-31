July 31, 2021

Gaetano Corriere sick from the stadium: fainted on stage, hospitalized

July 31, 2021

“We heard him on the phone thanking everyone for the affection and kind words they put in for him – the band wrote in a Facebook post – and we also share a thank you that we all share, in these difficult hours for your support. Help us so much, we keep you updated”

Gaetano Corriere, 69, had fallen ill during a concert where he was about to perform a show, a loved one, or “Piazza Grande” for his friend Lucio Dalla. At one point he could no longer read the lyrics from the podium and collapsed. His friends and fellow musicians quickly hugged him. Some of the doctors present immediately climbed onto the stage for first aid and then the race to Mazon Hospital in Ascoli Piceno.

Initially, Stadio announced, via Facebook, that Corriere was hospitalized in intensive care in stable conditions.

This isn’t the first time Corriere has felt bad on stage. On March 1, 2003, during a show at Acireale for the carnival, he suffered a stroke. Fortunately, a doctor in the audience noticed a change in his tone of voice, a symptom of stroke. He was admitted to Garibaldi Hospital in Catania, and Corriere was able to fully recover.

Vasco Rossi: “Come Gaetano, you are a rock”

“Come Gaetano!!! You are a rock!!”. And so, on his Instagram profile, Vasco Rossi sends his encouragement to Gaetano Curreri. The rocker from Zuka posted, on social media, a picture of him with the Polish singer, topped with the phrase “Forza Gaetano!!!”

