G20, US Secretary of State Janet Yellen will attend the Venice Summit

(Teleforza) – The US Treasury Department has confirmed that the Secretary Janet Yellen will attend the G20 summit in Venicea, which will take place on July 9 and 10, 2021. At the summit, the holder of the U.S. Treasury will reaffirm the commitment of the United States Multifaceted And promote related choices Fiscal policy, climate change, economic recovery Content and Health.

July 11 times International Climate Conference, Which will also take place in Venice, with the participation of representatives of the private sector and leaders of major international organizations. At the center is a discussion of the role of politics and private finance in tackling climate change. At the conference, Yellen will deliver a keynote address Presents the American Climate Change Agenda.

After the G20 in Venice, Secretary of the Treasury If you are going to Brussels, In Belgium, to Strengthening economic ties Atlantic e. With EU colleagues Will meet the Euro group, To discuss US priorities and ways to support economic recovery.