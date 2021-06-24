June 25, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

G20, US Secretary of State Janet Yellen will attend the Venice Summit

G20, US Secretary of State Janet Yellen will attend the Venice Summit

Noah French June 24, 2021 1 min read

(Teleforza) – The US Treasury Department has confirmed that the Secretary Janet Yellen will attend the G20 summit in Venicea, which will take place on July 9 and 10, 2021. At the summit, the holder of the U.S. Treasury will reaffirm the commitment of the United States Multifaceted And promote related choices Fiscal policy, climate change, economic recovery Content and Health.

July 11 times International Climate Conference, Which will also take place in Venice, with the participation of representatives of the private sector and leaders of major international organizations. At the center is a discussion of the role of politics and private finance in tackling climate change. At the conference, Yellen will deliver a keynote address Presents the American Climate Change Agenda.

After the G20 in Venice, Secretary of the Treasury If you are going to Brussels, In Belgium, to Strengthening economic ties Atlantic e. With EU colleagues Will meet the Euro group, To discuss US priorities and ways to support economic recovery.

READ  SmileDirectClub Adds New Line of Revenue with Lifetime Smile Guarantee™ Program

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Deny the vaccine: 15 feet against health workers

June 24, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

US, California 1.7 million citizens sign to oust governor: run for election

June 24, 2021 Noah French
5 min read

Tracy’s new strategy: What changes for immigrants

June 23, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

G20, US Secretary of State Janet Yellen will attend the Venice Summit

June 24, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

It’s not the first error case

June 24, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

“Do you notice anything strange?” Last shame on Massimo Giletti – Libero Quotidiano

June 24, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Extraterrestrials may have observed Earth from more than 2,000 different solar systems

June 24, 2021 Karen Hines