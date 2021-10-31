G20 Draghi: “They took a nice surprise move from China and Russia”

“This agreement was not easy to come to, it was a success and we must above all be grateful to the Sherpas, who worked on the texts that were then approved.” This is how Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s press conference began at the end of the G-20 summit.

G20 and Draghi: 1.5-degree target recognized for the first time – “For the first time, the G20 countries have pledged to maintain the goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees through a series of measures. For the first time, all G20 countries recognize the scientific validity of the need to maintain temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. purposeful enough to reach that goal or not lose sight of it.” This was stated by Prime Minister Mario Draghi at a press conference at the conclusion of the G20 Summit.

The G20 and Draghi: The commitment to zero emissions is not accurate but more until 2050 – “Compared to the previous situation, the commitment is a bit more up to 2050. In the length of the press release, it was not a precise commitment in 2050, but before it was a completely absent commitment, there was talk of the end of a century. There was a shift, in more optimistic language Even on the part of countries that have said no yet, I will repeat it at the end of the century.” Prime Minister Mario Draghi said this when commenting on the positions of China and Russia on the zero emissions goal. He concluded, “These things start with adjustments in press releases and then become concrete actions. We need to be completely satisfied, in my opinion we will get there gradually.”

G20, Draghi: Nice surprise from China and Russia, act – Prime Minister Mario Draghi said at a press conference at the end of the G20 summit that China and Russia were already positively surprised by the approach taken towards the G20. “The first was a nice surprise because we saw a country that we thought was reluctant to move along the lines we were tracking a few days ago, and then they moved, and some of those moves were made last night with what we consider the correct language,” he said. “Thank you Matteolo, the brains of all the Sherpas. Something has changed, but what? The assessment that without cooperation we are not going anywhere in terms of climate and poverty and the form of cooperation we know best is multilateralism,” he concluded.

G20, Draghi: I expected China to be tougher, I accepted the sacrifices – “I was expecting a tougher stance from China and, instead, accepted a language towards the future much more than that accepted so far, in numbers in Paris. I accepted a 1.5 degree containment that would involve great sacrifices on the part of all. Commitments that are easy to fulfill” . This was stated by Prime Minister Mario Draghi at a press conference held at the end of the Group of Twenty. “China produces 50% of the world’s steel and much of it goes to coal: moving there means converting these plants, adapting this mass production of steel, which is a difficult transition. This explains the difficulties of immediately adopting the more ambitious goals. There is pressure from public opinion. And I think, among other things, public opinion is complaining about them as well, and there is a great difficulty in accepting the environmental conditions that exist there,” he added. He concluded, “So far we have not shared ambitions, today we share goals and ambitions, and we can strengthen them in the future, but at least some of the things in common are important. Now we have to share in the speed of action on this.”

G20, Draghi: In an optimistic atmosphere if we cooperate and not quarrel – Regarding the fight against climate change “I am very optimistic that as long as we do not lose the ability to work together and cooperate, if we keep this commitment resolute, we will be able to make progress. If we start arguing or discussing, we will not be able to get any results.” This was stated by Prime Minister Mario Draghi at a press conference at the conclusion of the G20 Summit. “It is easy to propose difficult things, but it is very difficult to complete them,” he added, stressing the need to “move forward step by step.” Also because “the more we advance and the more we work together, the more new ideas are generated, especially for technology transfer. In the past 12 months, we have seen the birth of many projects in the field of renewables” and now “investments are needed.”

The G20 and Draghi: Individuals Willing to Invest Trillions of Dollars for Climate – “There was a part of the meeting dedicated to what the private sector can do, there are initiatives, partnerships started in recent months, money is clearly not an issue. The public is doing a lot but they can’t do everything. The private sector can save several trillion dollars. There is great interest from the private sector to participate in these initiatives.Public policies should be in line with the incentives that the private sector has to enter this sector.Prime Minister Mario Draghi stated at the G20 press conference.

G20, Draghi: Italy tried to understand the point of view of emerging countries – “Italy has tried to understand others and their point of view, there is always a reason behind their position.” This is how Mario Draghi, at a press conference at the end of the G-20, responded to those who asked what our country’s role is in the climate outcome. They tell us: You rich countries have polluted a lot and we are in this mess because of you, and while we were poor, how can we find a balance from this point of view? “We need to listen and understand the views but maintain and share our ambitions with them, and this is what Italy has done in its dialogues with India, Russia and China,” Draghi explained.