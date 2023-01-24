furniture, here are 5 things to know to make the most of your 2023 bounty

Listen to the audio version of the article

From deductible purchases to documents that must be kept, the Revenue Agency has updated the indicators for bonus furniture and appliances to be recognized. Here are five things to know to get the most out of motivation.

What it is: Decisiveness

You can benefit from an Irpef discount of 50% for the purchase of large furniture and appliances intended to furnish a property subject to interventions to restore the heritage of the building. Regardless of the amount of expenses incurred for the renovation of the building’s heritage, the deduction shall be calculated at 50% up to a maximum of 10,000 euros for the year 2022, 8,000 euros for the year 2023 and 5,000 euros for the year 2024 (the maximum was 16,000 euros for purchases in 2021) generally refers to the expenses incurred for the purchase of Large furniture and appliances. The discount shall be divided among the beneficiaries in ten equal annual installments.

How to get the reward

The deduction is obtained by indicating the expenses incurred on the tax return (Form 730 or Income Form for Natural Persons) and is only due to the taxpayer who benefits from the building heritage recovery costs deduction. For example, if only one of the spouses bears the expenses of renovating the property and the costs of the furnishings by the other, the reward for the purchase of furniture and appliances is not due to either of them. You are entitled to the Furniture and Appliances Bonus even when, as an alternative to direct use of deductions to restore the building’s heritage, the taxpayer chooses to transfer the credit or exercise the option to discount the invoice.

For recognized purchases

discount to buy New furniture. These are beds, wardrobes, chests of drawers, bookcases, desks, tables, chairs, bedside tables, sofas, armchairs, sideboards, mattresses, lighting fixtures. The purchase of doors, flooring (for example, parquet), curtains, curtains and other furniture accessories is excluded. The discount is also for buying new hardware The energy class is at least Class A for ovens, Class E for washing machines, tumble dryers and dishwashers, and Class F for refrigerators and freezers, as shown on the energy label. In any case, the purchase of household appliances without a label is facilitated, provided that the commitment has not been established for them. These include large household appliances, for example: refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, washers and dryers, dishwashers, cooking appliances, electric stoves, microwave ovens, electric heaters, electric heaters, electric radiators, electric fans, air conditioning. The replacement of the boiler is part of the “exceptional maintenance” interventions: there must be energy savings compared to the pre-existing situation.

payments

To get a discount on large furniture and appliance purchases, payments must be made by bank transfer, debit or credit card. Payment cannot be made by check, cash or any other means of payment. If payment is made by bank transfer, it is not necessary to use the transfer (subject to withholding tax) specially prepared by banks and post offices for building renovation costs. The deduction is allowed even if the goods were purchased with a loan in installments, provided that the company issuing the loan pays the amount in the same manner described above and the taxpayer has a copy of the payment receipt. In this case, the year in which the expense is incurred will be the year in which the payment is made by the finance company. The same methods must be observed for payment of transportation and assembly costs for goods.