Furniture Bonuses, Big Money for Your Home: Here’s What Appliances You Can Buy

The government has reaffirmed the furniture bonus, an important aid for families. Let’s see what appliances you can buy.

Among the many bonuses implemented or reconfirmed by Giorgia Meloni’s government, there is a particular interest in the construction bonuses that have generated a lot of controversy in recent years. In fact, the subject of strong doubts was the famous 110% super bonus: approved under the government of Giuseppe Conte and then reconfirmed by the former Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

The 110% super bonus no longer exists, and the Meloni government has abolished it because it is too expensive for the state treasury. Quite the opposite. Several other building rewards have been confirmed, including a furniture reward. Thanks to this discount, it is also possible to purchase household appliances.

The furniture bonus can be used in the form of a tax deduction: in practice, during the tax return stage, Taxpayers can deduct from the IRPEF 50% of expenses incurred to purchase furniture and large appliances. But not all devices are allowed.

Furniture Bonus: You can only buy these appliances.

The furniture bonus, which expires on December 31, 2024, can be used to purchase furniture and large appliances and can be used as a 50% tax credit. But be careful about which appliances you choose: if you buy the wrong ones, you will lose government support.

First, it is good to point out that the furniture bonus is not a standalone bonus but can only be used in the context of a building renovation. Simply put, You can only take advantage of the furniture bonus if you renovate the house.

To be eligible for this bonus in 2024, the business must have started after January 1, 2023. The discount, as expected, can reach a maximum of 50% on a maximum spending ceiling of 5,000 euros.Payment is made in 10 equal annual installments.

Not only that: the mobile bonus is only awarded if payment is made via cards – debit or credit card – or by bank transfer. Cash or check payments are not allowed.

But let’s get to the heart of the matter: What devices can be purchased? With the furniture bonus? The benefit is available for the purchase of refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, washer-dryers, dryers, dishwashers, cooking appliances, electric stoves, microwave ovens, electric hot plates, electric heaters, electric radiators, electric fans and air conditioners.

However, these devices must be of a high energy class: Energy class A for ovens, class E for washing machines, washer-dryers and dishwashers, class F for refrigerators and freezersThe ultimate goal, in fact, is always and only one: to improve the energy efficiency of buildings, and to reduce waste and pollution to the minimum possible.

So pay close attention to the devices you choose. If you purchase the wrong types or ones with a very low energy class, you will lose the discount.