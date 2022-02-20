February 20, 2022

Furniture and Appliances Bonus: What Will Change in 2022

Karen Hines February 20, 2022 2 min read
The furniture and appliances bonus, also known as the furniture bonus, was one of the most used bonuses by Italians in 2021, so much so that it deserves to be reconfirmed also for 2022. This measure allows you to buy furniture and household appliances, with discounts on the purchase. The Budget Act also brought some news: let’s find out together!

Importance Ads I’m coming 2022 to any concern Additional furniture and appliancesthe most important is surely Maximum spend allowed: This amount has been reduced from 16 thousand euros to 5 thousand euros. there the new Budget Law However, he also confirmed that Until 2024 of the reward.

Therefore, the government’s position is clear: to provide facilities for longer periods, by expanding the audience of users, but by significantly reducing the considered maximum. Let’s find out all together Furniture bonus updates.

Furniture Bonus 2022: The limits will change but the method of delivery will not change

Upholstery

For 2022 it has been significantly reduced Maximum spending limitswith a significant increase intime horizon from the implementation of Mobile RewardsHowever, the substance of the bonus or the way it is spent will certainly not change. As for the method of delivery, it is done in the form of financial understatementin 10 annual installments of the same amount to be attached to the tax return.

and not evenDiscount rate, which remains fixed at 50%, after the purchase to be made. Confirmed with final approval of The new budget law December 30, 2021.

See also  Monte dei Paschi: The Drama of Employees and Clients

Furniture and Hardware Rewards: Here’s All the News

Upholstery

Let’s explore in detail the news for 2022, in particular those related to the maximum allowed spending. The spending cap In which the reward can intervene: pass limit 16 thousand euros to 5 thousand euros. An important discount, which definitely allows you to buy less furniture or appliances with the discount.

This negative change is offset by another positive change, and this is an affirmation Until December 31, 2024As stated in the text of the new budget law. Let’s see which ones expenses Bonus includes:

  • furnaces of class not lower than A;
  • washing machines, washer dryers and dishwashers of a class not lower than E;
  • Refrigerators, freezers and other equipment with an energy rating of at least F.
