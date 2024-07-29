Monday, July 29, 2024
Funerals for three victims of collapse in Scampia: White balloons accompany coffins. De Luca: “Disappointed by the reported tragedy”

By: Noah French

Citizens with a flight of white and blue balloons in Piazza Giovanni Paolo II Escape They gave it last Salute to the 3 people who died in the rubble Happened last week Sky candle. Between pain and anger, hundreds attended the ceremony in honor of Roberto Abruzzo, Margherita della Raggione and Patricia della Raggione. Among them was the mayor of Naples Gaetano ManfrediHead of the Campania region Vincenzo de Luca and Principal of the Province of Naples Michael D. Barry who heard the homily of the Neapolitan archbishop Monsignor Domenico Battaglia.

“The inhabitants of Scampia – said the Monsignor – have long experienced urgent and generalized media labels, they have struggled a lot to shake a public opinion, they read situations with superficiality, they are more impressed by the fall of evil, with many spring signs of redemption, today together with the whole city Roberto, Patricia, Margherita mourns and prays for the recovery of Carmela, Martina, Giuseppe, Luisa, Patricia, Anna, Greta, Morena Swami. They – he continues – fall victim to a collapse that goes beyond concrete and iron ruins, which becomes a symbol of a social decline. It must be prevented, prevented, avoided not only here, but in all the suburbs of our city. The South, our Italy”.

The governor of Campania spoke about the day of pain and solidarity Vincenzo de Luca who did not hide his dismay at what had happened. “Today is a day of pain – De Luca says – and then two things will be needed: administrative determination and severity. You will not see a tragedy of this proportion for many years. I would have torn everything, but not now, 10 years ago, we would have faced a social emergency resulting from the evacuation. Many It is dissatisfying to find that danger signs and technical reports for years point to a danger for residents – De Luca concludes.

