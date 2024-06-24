FromSoftware’s secret to Elden Ring and Dark Souls? Never take success for granted, according to Miyazaki

Of software It is currently one of the most popular and well-known studios in the gaming scene. After all, after creating a Souls-like subgenre and creating highly regarded titles like the Dark Souls trilogy, Bloodborne, and more, the team has achieved unparalleled success with Ring of fire, which is the culmination of a long string of excellent results that has lasted over ten years, all at a fairly tight pace of development and publication. What is the secret of this team?
According to Hidetaka Miyazaki this is so Never assume that something will automatically work out Because he already had that in the past, and it’s the philosophy that allowed the team to do that Create better and better games And make informed decisions. This is briefly what the president of FromSoftware said in an interview with The Guardian before the launch of Shadow of the Erdtree, the huge expansion for Elden Ring.
Having “wiggle room for failure” helps you improve
“Elden Ring has competed in a league of its own, in terms of success and critical acclaim, but what we try to do as a company is to never assume this will happen again in our future games,” Miyazaki said.
“No decision is based on the assumption that if we succeed once, it will happen again. This is a fairly conservative expectation.” It gives us wiggle room to failwhich in turn translates to Better games, better decisions. In some ways, I think the assumption that there won’t be another hit, this conservative perspective, feeds into and helps the way we make games.
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has been available in stores worldwide for a few days. If you haven’t yet, we suggest you read our review of the DLC, while if you’ve already delved into Kingdom of Shadows, you may find our full solution useful.
