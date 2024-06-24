FromSoftware’s secret to Elden Ring and Dark Souls? Never take success for granted, according to Miyazaki

Of software It is currently one of the most popular and well-known studios in the gaming scene. After all, after creating a Souls-like subgenre and creating highly regarded titles like the Dark Souls trilogy, Bloodborne, and more, the team has achieved unparalleled success with Ring of fire, which is the culmination of a long string of excellent results that has lasted over ten years, all at a fairly tight pace of development and publication. What is the secret of this team?

According to Hidetaka Miyazaki this is so Never assume that something will automatically work out Because he already had that in the past, and it’s the philosophy that allowed the team to do that Create better and better games And make informed decisions. This is briefly what the president of FromSoftware said in an interview with The Guardian before the launch of Shadow of the Erdtree, the huge expansion for Elden Ring.