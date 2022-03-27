“From today to work to build a successful future”

March 27, 2022

Mirabelle Hunt March 27, 2022

One of the saddest friendlies in recent history awaits, the one that has been scheduled for Turkey Tuesday evening in Konya at home Italia It’s time for social reflection three days after the shock of defeat North Macedonia Who condemned the Azzurri to experience the World Cup 2022 as spectators.

Italy, social outlets after the defeat

even after ct Roberto Manciniwho will not resolve until after the match against Turkey his doubts about the permanence of the Italian bench, and after Marco Verratti, one of the captains of the blue locker room, released him via Instagram was Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Italy, Immobile and Insigne leave retreat: the affection of comrades

Donnarumma: “We are as disappointed as all Italians”

The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper, along with Verratti himself, Bonucci, Chiellini, Florenzi, Jorginho, Immobile and Insigne, is one of the “veterans” of the 0-0 match in November 2017 at San Siro against SwedenWhich represents Italy’s failure to qualify for Russia 2018. Already in the critics’ goal for the huge mistake committed in the Champions League against Real Madrid in the second leg of the round of 16, Donnarumma addressed the fans, expressing his disappointment: “We wanted to participate in the World Cup, experience the extraordinary emotions that these competitions can give, and give smiles to the Italians who accompanied us a few months ago to conquer the European Championship. Unfortunately that will not be the case, we are very disappointed and know how much all Italians, just like us“.

The world failed, the goal crisis

The world failed, the goal crisis

Donnarumma looks forward: “We want to return the national team to where it deserves”

The former Milan goalkeeper who was also accused by critics of his goal Trajkovsky who condemned Italy against North Macedonia, it will be clear that one of the fulcrums of the new cycle for Italy that will look to Nations League 2023to Euro 2024 in Germany and Al world 2026 In Canada, Mexico, and the United States:We know that in football as in life you have to look forward and get back into the game. Our mission is to return the national team to where it deserves and build a successful future step by step. Forza Azure“.

