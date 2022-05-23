From today online for tax return

Form 730 can now be used for your tax return and filled out. This is the first time the form has been launched online so late: last year, it had already hit May 10, when the expiration date is usually April 30. Let’s see all there is to know.

It’s never too late there tax declaration: The assignment of credits related to construction bonuses has been deferred. The personal form can be viewed online via the Revenue Agency website, by logging in with your form digital identity. What are the deadlines? How is the 730 completed?

Let’s find out this and much more in the next article.

Model 730: When should it be sent?

in 2022 Model 730 It was released as late as possible, having been published last year on May 10. But let’s see what the conditions for submitting the completed form are. It can be sent on any date between May 31 and September 30 2022but retirees and employees this year will do everything to speed up operations.

In fact, a tax return is necessary To get a bonus of 200 euros by July. So it’s clear that by June there will be a real race for tax return.

Model 730: Can it be prefilled?

The situation is becoming more and more common Pre-assembly, which exploits an already partially completed form where the taxpayer only has to add some data to complete the compilation. DIY model proliferation also cancels Excess costs for the accountantsWaiting for a long time in the café to whomever uses it.

Obviously this method increases and I don’t run the risk of making mistakes, but with a little practice this will be less and less, making Italians independent in compiling the tax return.