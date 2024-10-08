From the United States of America reasons for WADA’s appeal

Finally, think about it New York Times To conduct a long and detailed analysis of the case Wrong steroids . Starting from a hypothesis: the facts are analysed, from Jannik’s positivity to his acquittal to WADA’s appeal, but a different critical analysis is also presented, according to which WADA is evaluated. Caring for the sinner is not only for him . In order: The New York Times explains how WADA is “pushing for a one- or two-year ban, even without annulling any results, outside of Indian Wells as per the original ruling. This shows that WADA, like the ITIA, accepts that Sinner did not do so.” Intentional doping will change the final ruling from “no fault or negligence” to “no fault or negligence.” There is no major error or negligence What does this mean?

Latest news on wrongful doping and reasons for WADA’s appeal

This summer, we read again in the New York Times that there was a bitter dispute between the United States and China over allegations of doping by Chinese swimmers ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, and over suggestions from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) that the World Anti-Doping Agency was not strong enough. It is enough to apply its rules. The World Anti-Doping Agency rejected these allegations, but “It would be understandable if the organization wanted to demonstrate its wish to have its say in the Sinner case.” WADA reserves the right to appeal any ruling by any anti-doping body in the world, as it did in this case. What does this mean for tennis? “Whatever way you want to put it, it’s not great for tennis – writes the New York Times -. The best player in the world is under investigation for doping. There will be some tennis followers who will lose confidence in what they see. Likewise, there will be many who won’t think it matters, as there is no indication that the amount of Clostball Sinner he consumed would have given him much of a competitive advantage. But the longer it goes on, the more damage it will do to tennis, and everyone wants a quick solution to put an end to all the talk of asterisks and new litigation. “When Sinner defends the Australian Open in Melbourne in January, he will likely have to wait to find out when (and if) he will be disqualified.”

Sinner, what is happening now in Tas

What happens now, is the question everyone is asking? WADA’s appeal is now before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which will set a date for a hearing. All parties involved are exchanging written requests for appeal but a date has not yet been chosen. The feeling is that the whole affair will not be over until next spring.