From the stars to the stables. Here’s How I Fell After GF

Angela Suzio, flaming red Big Brother 3, dAfter the success of the father of all reality shows, he worked in the entertainment world.

From several talk shows, she became the first D . juror The pupa and nerd e then up advance Saturday night live On Italia 1 in 2011. But what happened today? What are you doing today and how have you become?

It is impossible not to notice her with such green eyes and dull hair: Angela managed to conquer the Italian television audience and then disappeared into thin air. The beautiful redhead, with mischievous curls, didn’t win the GF 3 win, but from the moment she walked into the most spying house in Italy, it was clear what she was. But what happened to her today?

From the beginning, I noticed that she became in a short time A true character, he distinguishes himself not only for beauty but also for sparkling sympathy and more. A note was painted pink on the house thanks to what turned out to be more than just a flirtation between the fire girl and former competitor Fedro Francioni.

At the time of farewell, after trying the games, it was Phaedrus who launched the shock reveal of Angela. The man would say that it was, in essence, an exceptional circumstance and that it was from that environment with Rosa won’t even drink coffee.

And so the beautiful redhead is back with her historical old love.

Sozio also tried to pursue a political career with Forza Italia, but some of the pictures she shot, in Villa Certosa, in Costa Smeralda, in Knee Silvio Berlusconi prevented its rise. After an outburst from the then-Prime Minister’s wife, Veronica Lario, it would have been Suzio Removed from the partythen also staying out of the entertainment world.

These shots definitely hurt his TV careernow intertwined with political scandals a gogò and direct participation in certain legal proceedings. In a previous interview, Angela announced that her photo that came out of the footage was the subject of the crime of receiving stolen goods, and that she considers herself someone who abused her.

The showgirl defended herself by claiming that it wasn’t the first time she had met the politician and that she had been invited to Villa Certosa to talk about a project involving boys in the Forza Italia party.

But what did he do? In 2009 I applied for the European Championship in Strasbourg On behalf of the PDL received strong criticism. Today it completely disappeared from the radar. There is no news about his life, apparently He doesn’t even have any social profile.