From the Pietrasanta Foundries in Washington, a sculpture by Mary McLeod Bethune comes to America.

A white marble sculpture created in Pietrasanta by Puerto Rican Nilda Gomez and dedicated to Mary McLeod Bethune has arrived at the Capitol in Washington, the official seat of the 2 branches of the US Congress.An African American civil rights leader and the first woman to represent a state, in this case Florida, in the Statues Room of the United States Legislature.

“It was exciting to get the first pictures of this monumental trip to the capital – he commented. Mayor, Alberto Stefano Giovanetti – Our city and Daytona Beach, where Mary McLeod Bethune built the first school for African American students, are linked by a deep friendship. It is wonderful that a historic tribute to the people of Florida and all of America is being built in our labs and foundries.

Along with the Puerto Rican artist, the artisans who worked on creating 2 versions of the sculpture, one in marble and one in bronze, were Franco Servitti, Massimo del Chiaro and Massimo Buratti.

Opening ceremony at the Capitol on Wednesday July 13 at 11 am, Washington local time: “We will follow you with love, from afar – concluded the mayor, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also invited to the event. Monday’s brief visit – will not fail to convey our message and a thought on behalf of the city of Pietrasanta to the American community”.