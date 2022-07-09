July 9, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Stati Uniti Campidoglio

From the Pietrasanta Foundries in Washington, a sculpture by Mary McLeod Bethune comes to America.

Noah French July 9, 2022 2 min read

A white marble sculpture created in Pietrasanta by Puerto Rican Nilda Gomez and dedicated to Mary McLeod Bethune has arrived at the Capitol in Washington, the official seat of the 2 branches of the US Congress.An African American civil rights leader and the first woman to represent a state, in this case Florida, in the Statues Room of the United States Legislature.

“It was exciting to get the first pictures of this monumental trip to the capital – he commented. Mayor, Alberto Stefano Giovanetti – Our city and Daytona Beach, where Mary McLeod Bethune built the first school for African American students, are linked by a deep friendship. It is wonderful that a historic tribute to the people of Florida and all of America is being built in our labs and foundries.

Along with the Puerto Rican artist, the artisans who worked on creating 2 versions of the sculpture, one in marble and one in bronze, were Franco Servitti, Massimo del Chiaro and Massimo Buratti.

Opening ceremony at the Capitol on Wednesday July 13 at 11 am, Washington local time: “We will follow you with love, from afar – concluded the mayor, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also invited to the event. Monday’s brief visit – will not fail to convey our message and a thought on behalf of the city of Pietrasanta to the American community”.

Photograph

3 out of 4

See also  Intense next week, the latest update changed everything; We'll tell you what happens ILMETEO.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Weather Forecast: Weekend with Azores Anticyclone

July 9, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Conte returns to threaten crisis. Letta: ‘This is how we’re going to vote’ – Politics

July 9, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

US – Biden signs executive order guaranteeing abortion rights abroad

July 8, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

From the Pietrasanta Foundries in Washington, a sculpture by Mary McLeod Bethune comes to America.

July 9, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Bank Account, Here’s What Happens If You Go Over This Limit

July 9, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Scala all’Argentiera new space – Sardinia dies

July 9, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Boxing, Chisora’s last: Comes with a Boris Johnson mask

July 9, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt