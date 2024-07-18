From the Ozarks to Samoa, 5 U.S. National Parks You Shouldn’t Miss (Also for Outdoor Sports)

Not just Yosemite and Yellowstone, there are many more. Wild and Unknown American Parks That Shouldn’t Be Missed. From Appalachia to Samoa, Idaho to Missouri, Ozark (does that Netflix series mean anything to you?) to the most hidden state of Arizona, here we are talking about US National Parks Where you can get away from the crowds while exercising with nature, from kayaking to hot air ballooning, along bike paths or Paths Walking tour.LAmerica offers travelers a limitless range of active experiences to discover its destinations while immersing themselves in unspoiled nature.

5 Wild American National Parks Not to Miss

The gradual resumption of travel has led travelers to change their needs when planning a vacation. Nature, safety and sustainability are now at the forefront, as well as the search for greater flexibility in booking. This perception is confirmed by a recent study by Econb And from Foreign Tourism Observatory 2020 according to which outdoor activities promote the trend of experiential tourism, capable of offering personal and relational enrichment through travel.

For those who want to rediscover The most authentic connection with natureThe United States is home to many alternative experiences that satisfy both new and old. travelers adventurer who Explorers More Experienced. Here are some original ideas for discovering America’s most stunning and still little-known landscapes. Kayaking, biking, skydiving, hot air ballooning, zip lining and more.

West Virginia, Unforgettable Adventures in the Appalachian Mountains

Outdoor activities are a way of life. West VirginiaNestled in the Appalachian Mountains, with its rocky landscape, more than 75% of the state is covered in forests waiting to be explored. The world’s oldest mountain range offers lush landscapes dotted with parks, rivers and trails. TripsThe peaks and the famous Appalachian Trail, The longest continuous hiking trail in the world.Covering an extraordinary distance of 2,192 miles across 14 states – from Georgia to Maine, passing through West Virginia – Appalachian Trail It is visited by nearly three million visitors each year, of whom more than 12,000 people have walked the entire route since the National Scenic Trail was completed in 1937.Thanks to the numerous access points and parking spaces available near the entrances, every visitor can Personalize your trip At any distance or plan a fun trip with the trip. For example, you can choose to explore one of Two areas in West Virginia Where the trail passes, respectively, is called Harpers Ferry, where the Appalachian Trail Preserve is also located, and Monroe County, withMaximum altitude 1220 meters.

Missouri, Outdoor Activities Among Lakes and Rivers

Adventure is the key word for “Show-Me State”. View outdoor activitiesmiles away from the crowds. Here travelers can soar through the treetops on a zipline or bike along the area’s old railroad tracks. Katy Trail State Park, Not to mention the experiences offered by the state’s many lakes and rivers.

Travelers can rediscover a true connection with nature by following Slow pace of fishing in the Lake of the OzarksThen, stroll along the riverfront trails at Ha Ha Tonka State Park, or go kayaking in the waters of Scenic River Walks in the Ozarks It is the first national park established to preserve the river system. The state is also famous for the presence of More than 6000 caves, Including the stunning Meramec Caverns, a vast complex of limestone formations in the Ozarks. The fun in Missouri doesn’t end with the summer.In the fall colors tree leaves They make the landscape more evocative.

Idaho Style Adventures in the Western Region

Idaho offers beautiful scenery and outdoor adventures year-round. A must-see state in all seasons, this state includes unexpected natural wonders, including: Hells Canyon, the deepest gorge in North AmericaHere Idaho’s nature is at its best and allows you to choose from a rich array of outdoor activities, such as exciting Jet boat tour In the rapids of the Snake River, a tributary of the Columbia River. After the adrenaline rush River rafting and horse riding Led by the ranch’s experts during the day, sunset is the time to enjoy the spectacular views with dinner at 8,000 feet and a fire under the stars.

The most daring can’t be missed wilderness (Idaho in Sun Valley).The official Olympic training site and final resting place of Nobel Prize-winning author Ernest Hemingway.

This area offers activities for all seasons on its two mountains: in winter, fun is guaranteed on the well-kept ice rinks and on the more classic ski slopes, while in summer outside 643 kilometers of trails await mountain bikers floating among the scenic mountains. boulder and pioneer, Part of the famous Rocky Mountains.

Stunning Arizona landscapes from above

Visitors to the southwestern state can find a great mix of alternative outdoor activities. For those who aren’t afraid of heights, the best way to enjoy them is by An unusual collection of landscapes It’s from above.

I hot air balloon tour Available nationwide, but the opportunity to See the Sonoran Desert from the SkyLocated in the southern part of Arizona, those in the Phoenix and Tucson areas are especially unmissable. Early risers will be able to admire One of the most memorable sunrises on the planet. with the possibility of discovery Antilocabra The follower SonoraI American Wolf – Coyote Hey HuntersFor an extra boost of adrenaline, the brave can’t miss this experience. Skydiving In the clear Arizona sky.

Finally, for outdoor activities suitable for the whole family, the place to be is Dude Ranch.Many farms in the area offer Guided Horse Riding Tours To explore the surrounding areas, desert trips and even world-class golf courses.

Escape to remote American Samoa

When it comes to finding a remote destination, American Samoa is at the top of the list. Located Deep in the South Pacific, This archipelago is a true tropical haven, thank you. To 90% of its amazing volcanic peaks, Dense rainforests and pristine coral reefs, creating a landscape that is still intact.

Embracing three islands, National Park of American Samoa It is the only US national park south of the equator and One of the most remote and pristine parks in the world.For the intrepid traveler, a trip to Ofu Beach. Manoa Island It is an experience that must be experienced at least once in a lifetime. Connected to the main island of Olusega by a bridge that can be crossed on foot, it offers wild scenery, hiking and snorkelling. One of the furthest beaches from the mainland. Imaginable. Natural and coastal wonders await visitors to American Samoa and its pristine waters. National Marine Sanctuary I am the most representative example of this.

This protected area is one of the most popular diving spots in the archipelago. Home to vibrant coral reefs Which attracts a variety of marine animals such as whales and turtles during migration. With off-season travel becoming increasingly popular, this tropical paradise is definitely the perfect destination for your next winter vacation.

