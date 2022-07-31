From the Apennine Mountains to space, the asteroid “Carpinite” orbits the sun

Carpineti is officially in space.

On July 27, the International Astronomical Union confirmed the designation “Carbenite” for the asteroid discovered by Michal Zolnovsky and Michel Cusiak.

“Carbinetti expands its limits and establishes itself in the heavenly vault, thanks to the initiative of Michel Zolnovsky, our “adopted” compatriot and his colleague Michel Cusiak. – Carbinetti Mayor Tiziano Borghi tells us. The discovery of a new asteroid they wanted to christen “Carpinete” in honor of our municipality. It is a great pride for our municipality. Ours and a gift we greatly appreciate does nothing but give prestige to our lands and will give us all one more reason to look at the starry sky from time to time. Unfortunately it will not be easy to recognize with the naked eye. A celestial body with an area of ​​3-7 square kilometers with a solar orbit of about 4 years, passing between Mars and Jupiter.But knowing that a piece of carbinite belongs to stellar orbits is sure to make us a bit more of a dreamer and make us think about our terrestrial dimension in relation to what not The end of the universe.”

The asteroid is not dangerous for Earth and its orbit is stable. The substance of its composition is unknown but there is a possibility that it is a rare metal such as platinum or gold. Carbenite will orbit the Sun for hundreds of millions of years without being bothered by anyone.

“The discovery was made possible by the dedication of Michel Zollowski, – concludes Borghi – who, out of personal passion, set up a small observatory in our town, in the village of Tencana where he resides in the summer. But this was not the case. ‘A unique discovery of Michel’s Rantiga Observatory, Which now includes many asteroids and celestial bodies dedicated to celebrities such as Sting, Hans Zimmer, Roger Waters, etc. We thank Michel for the initiative and encourage him to continue scanning the sky from our mountains, increasing our collective knowledge of the universe and decorating our lands with an important scientific tool.”