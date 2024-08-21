The deepest meaning of democracy lies in two words: reward and punishment. A government that fails to act fairly is not a democracy. Aristotle, one of the founders of Western logic that has governed our civilization ever since, recalled this statement. Now 25 centuries ago – Aristotle says it was revealed by Solon, the man who became synonymous with political wisdom.

Solon was given full dictatorial powers in Athens and was unanimously tasked by the warring parties to draft an Athenian constitution to end the civil wars that were tearing society apart. It is worth noting that once the laws were defined, Solon announced that he would leave the city for ten years, “not to be the person who made the laws, while at the same time interpreting them.” It is the supremacy of the rule of law that characterizes democracy and is so relevant to America today.

But why, via Solan, the Kamala-Lincoln pairing? In the frenzied debate that arose after formalizing the role: Kamala yes, Kamala no, there is one aspect that was neglected, which should instead be remembered in the period before his official coronation at the 19-22 National Democratic Convention. August in Chicago. This feature, which precedes all debates in a democratic society, is the rule of law: America is the longest-lived democracy in the entire Western world.

The French one, which had somewhat anticipated it in 1789, was frequently interrupted by kingdoms and dictatorships, though it contained the basic principles of every subsequent Western democracy. Great Britain, according to the writer, could not be considered a complete democracy, however formal, until it recognized a hereditary ruling power at its summit. Democracy Sub-Judiciaryof the sovereign, even if it now has a marketing function for his family. American democracy is not interrupted and the Constitution is only subjugated in court.

So the rule of law is the first pillar of American democracy, and here in a clear way are the two electoral characteristics of the two contestants and the merits of Kamala. The stark contrast between the legal status of Trump, who has been found guilty on numerous occasions of breaking the law of the land, and the legal status of Kamala is stark. If that’s true, and democracy is first protected by protecting the rule of law — questioned in an underground way in Italy — it’s personal luck that Americans can elect one. For the first time, besides Lincoln, a president whose mainstay was the legal profession. That’s why Kamala and Lincoln aren’t even remotely parallel.

Americans should not forget that economic development, international relations, and internal balances of power are all debated and debated in the context of legal defense law. It is a singular fortune to have Kamala, who has hitherto made it a public career to defend the rights of citizens, at the political summit. With Kamala as President, every citizen can feel their rights are protected. One would like to say the same to whoever is ruling Italy. So, Kamala, following Lincoln is not dangerous. But there is a practical basis on which this parallel can be developed further, again taking up a reference to Solon. An ancient Athenian legislator freed from debt the poorer class who were in danger of entering slavery due to usury. And Solon forbade the discharge of debts and the guaranty of a person who could pay.

Kamala can follow Solon by freeing students from debt that has become unbelievably burdensome. Today, thanks to the Internet and the information revolution, the United States owes all or nearly all of its modern economic growth to the development of knowledge, which has become a real commodity bought and sold by billions of Internet users. In this doubly revolutionary environment created by knowledge, internet and information society, India is the first country in the world to attempt to calculate GDP Knowledge, Gross Domestic Product of a country’s knowledge product. So Kamala, inspired by Solan on the rule of law, follows his signs by reducing the exorbitant and disproportionate amount of debt contracted by students for the benefit of America. By doing so, Kamala could grow even more parallel to Lincoln, who passed legislation to abolish slavery. Over $1.7 trillion in debt burdens people in their fifties, a form of modern-day economic slavery. Jurist Lincoln would appreciate it.

But Italy also has a message. University education in Germany is completely free. The most generous states provide not only textbooks but all educational materials for free in the form of non-repayable loans or grants. In Berlin parents pay a lump sum of 100 euros for all (!!) teaching materials and exemptions are granted to families in financial difficulty. What do our governments say about this? Italy is drifting away from Western virtuous circles of law and knowledge as rising education costs and declining health care. From Solon to the Internet. Our government does not seem to understand that this is a dynamic force of the 21st century. Kamala seems to be on the right track. After giving Alitalia to Germany – something no one noticed – will we also give our students abroad?