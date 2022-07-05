From July 6 to 31 on Sky and broadcast on Now

L ‘ azure summer Sky Sport Live: Coming to sky and streaming Currently Another important date with European football, Women’s European Championship 2022. The match begins tomorrow, Wednesday, July 6, with the match between England and the host country and Austria , with my husbands commenting on the most popular voices of the female football public on Sky Sport: Gaia Brunelli and Martina Angelini. The schedule is 9pm on Sky Sport Football and Sky Sport Uno and broadcast on NOW.

L ‘ItaliaInstead, he will debut against France Sunday July 10 at 9 pm on Sky Sport Football and Sky Sport Uno and broadcast on NOW. The national team dreams of reaching its first historic European success, having almost succeeded in the 1993 and 1997 finals. Commentary on the match will be by Andrea Marinozzi and Betty Pavanoli, the former brilliant blue player and current president of women’s football in Rome. , after he was their coach. The pre- and post-match study will be on site, on the sidelines: in addition to Petit Pavanoli, Mario Giunta will lead; Alongside him in the first match also is Fabio Carissa, who commented on the same match in the 2006 final, with the Libyan national team on the field. In addition to the women’s “specialists” (including Giancarlo Padovan and Maurice Gaspari), Sky has in fact opted to expand the commentary to include commentators and talents who normally deal with men’s football. After Fabio Carissa, starting from the second match, there will be an exceptional super talent Analytics He lives From the stadium: Alessandro Costacurta. There will be other surprises on the way. Mario Giunta and Margherita Cirillo will be conducting pre- and post-game studies and in-depth analysis on Sky Sport 24, always in touch with our reporters, such as Giorgia Cenni and Francesco Cosatti.

a special coverage The match that will be played by Sky from July 6 to 31 to follow all matches of the UEFA Women’s European Football Championship 2022 (Live on Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, with the semi-final and final also on Sky Sport 4K, and on live broadcast. On NOW) , with studies and ideas before and after the match, keeping that in mind blueIncluded in Group D with France, Belgium and Iceland. Waiting to be seen on the pitch on July 10, the special “We are the Blue” is broadcast on Sky Sport and is available on request to get to know the national team champions better. In the center are the emotions, feelings and dreams of 23 girls chosen by Melina Bertolini. A journey to discover how the concept of women’s movement in Italy has changed since the wonderful 2019 World Cup and how they are, and how much of a European women players will be from a technical and human point of view. The movement that has now, finally, starting from the 2022/2023 season, has acquired the status of a professional on the pitch.

Match schedule to follow on Sky Sports channel and live broadcast on now:

Group stage on the first day

Wednesday July 6 9pm England and Austria commentary by Gaia Brunelli and Martina Angelini commentary on Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport 251

Thursday July 7 9pm Norway and Northern Ireland commentary by David Polizzi on Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport 251

Friday July 8 6pm Spain and Finland commentary by Gaia Brunelli and Martina Angelini commentary on Sky Sport Football and Sky Sport 251 9pm Germany and Denmark commentary by Andrea Marinusi and Betty Pavanoli on Sky Sport Football and Sky Sport 251

Saturday July 9 6pm Portugal and Switzerland commentary by David Polizzi on Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport UNO and Sky Sport 251 9pm Holland-Sweden commentary by Gaia Brunelli and Martina Angelini commentary on Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport UNO and Sky Sport 251

Sunday the tenth of july 6pm Belgium-Iceland commentary by Gianluigi Panolo and Massimo Morales on Sky Sport Football and Sky Sport 251 9pm France-Italy commentary by Andrea Marinozzi and Betty Pavanoli on Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport 251