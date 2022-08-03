From first place in the new version

August 3, 2022

Full list of eligible candidates

Lorelei Reese August 3, 2022

The first spot for the seventh edition of Big Brother Vip has been released in the past few hours, which means the moment to return to television for the Alfonso Signorini-hosted reality show is getting closer. The advertisement, which was shown on television and on social networks, does not allow any evidence to be leaked regarding competitors.

September is approaching and with this month also a return Big Brother VIP early evening Channel five.

The reality show, which you hosted again Alfonso GentlemenLooks like he’ll be back on air starting the next day September 19 and go social and in Television It was released a few hours ago a day first point which announced its broadcast.

However, give a few seconds of file snapshots spotAnd no evidence emerges of the following competitors who will live in Italy’s most spied on homes.

GF Vip 7: The arrival of the first spot

In the past few hours, the first commercial for . has appeared Big Brother Vip 7. We still have over a month left until the remake of the reality show returns, but a short film announces his imminent prime-time comeback on Channel five.

Appears first in the promotion Alfonso Gentlemenwho shows himself very busy as he heads to work to prepare for the seventh edition of the reality show.

Soon, join him Orita Berti And from Sonya broganelliThe two commentators have officially announced in recent weeks.

Sent Julia Salmi to GF Vip 7?

Nilo spot So only the faces that have already been officially released for the seventh edition of Big Brother VIPor bandleader and opinion leaders.

It is impossible to extract any idea from the site as to the competitors, all of whom remain in doubt, although they persist CommonNone of them have been confirmed or denied.

In addition, in the past few hours, an indiscretion has been released accordingly Julia Salmi She can have a “sent” role in the scenes of amazing Vip . brotherwhere the disqualified competitors can be welcomed into the studio.

behavior GF Vip Party Instead, he was assigned Pierpaolo Pritelli And the Soleil he goes up.

