From Euro 24 tears to real renewal. Modric postpones Santisima Trinidad farewell

The long-awaited news has arrived at Real Madrid: Luka Modric He renewed his contract for another season. The Madrid club announced the extension until June 2025. Here is the official press release: “Real Madrid and Luka Modric have agreed to extend the captain’s contract, which will keep him at the club until June 30, 2025.”

With this renewal, Modric will surpass Puskas and become the oldest in the entire history of the club. Puskas played a cup match with Real Madrid at the age of 39 years and 36 days (against Betis in 1966), a limit that Modric will exceed if he plays from October 17.

Modric joined Real Madrid in 2012 and, during his twelve seasons wearing our shirt, he has become a legend of Real Madrid and world football. With Real Madrid he has won 26 titles: 6 Champions Leagues, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 Championships, 2 Copa del Reys and 5 Spanish Super Cups. Modric is one of the five players to have won 6 European Cups and holds the most titles in our club’s history.

On an individual level, Modrić won the 2018 Ballon d’Or, The Best FIFA Men’s Player and was named UEFA Men’s Player of the Year. He has been part of the FIFA FIFPro World XI on six occasions and has twice been named Best Midfielder in the Champions League. He has won the Golden Ball once and the Silver Ball once at the Club World Cup, and with the Croatian national team he won the Golden Ball at the 2018 World Cup and the Bronze Ball at the 2022 World Cup. Modrić has played 534 matches for our national team, scoring 39 goals. He is a Croatian national team player, a team he has played 178 times for and holds the record for the highest attendance of all time.

Modric – Reports Online Edition like – He accepted a significant salary cut, made himself available and showed once again that the team is more important than the individual. They will play for their place in a diamond midfield of the strongest players ever: Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham, Ceballos, Guler. And Modric in fact. Who will have his first season after Kroos, as the last Holy Trinity He was actually orphaned by Casemiro for some time.