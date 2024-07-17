July 17, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

From Earth to the Edge of the Visible Universe: Watch the Chill-Inducing Video

From Earth to the Edge of the Visible Universe: Watch the Chill-Inducing Video

Karen Hines July 17, 2024 2 min read

The visible universe is enormous, a “ball” 93 billion light-years in diameter: start this journey with us from Earth

The universe is expanding (as proven by Hubble) and therefore light sources, such as job Or rather, the galaxies are moving away from our point of observation. If this were not the case, the radius of the observable universe would be equal to 13.8 billion light years Approximately, the distance light has traveled since the beginning of the universe (since the great explosion). But because it is expanding, the distance to the horizon is much greater: electromagnetic radiation that began 13.8 billion years ago and now reaches an observer will be relative to a source that has moved away from the observer.

greatness

The latest estimates suggest that the area has expanded by about 4.7×1023 km or 46.5 billion light years. So the diameter of the ball will be exactly equal to 93 billion light years. Let’s take a journey from Earth and Moon, to the Solar System, to the Oort Cloud, to the Milky Way, to the Virgo Supercluster, to the Laniakea Supercluster, and finally to the visible universe and beyond! This animation will take us from Earth to the “edge” of the visible universe: Happy travels!

to know more

Here it is Subramaniamsu Laniakea: Earth, the Solar System, the Milky Way are part of it. Laniakea’s mass is incredible: I think it’s 100,000 million times larger than our own star. It’s a cluster of galaxies and its “web” stretches for 500 million light years. In contrast, Laniakea is only a small region of the observable universe, currently estimated to span 90 billion light years. Video and more information here..

See also  Here's what this NASA astronaut said after spending nearly a year in space

For more information, we recommend Daniele Gaspari’s book: In the mind of the universe

Cover image courtesy of NASA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Hepatitis, typhoid, cholera, dengue, yellow fever. So prevention in Arezzo if you travel abroad
3 min read

Hepatitis, typhoid, cholera, dengue, yellow fever. So prevention in Arezzo if you travel abroad

July 17, 2024 Karen Hines
[NASA HQ News] NASA Invites Media to Discuss Exploration Science Program Update
1 min read

[NASA HQ News] NASA Invites Media to Discuss Exploration Science Program Update

July 17, 2024 Karen Hines
See the Moon and Earth photographed from 1.5 million kilometers away: Watch NASA video
2 min read

See the Moon and Earth photographed from 1.5 million kilometers away: Watch NASA video

July 16, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

From Earth to the Edge of the Visible Universe: Watch the Chill-Inducing Video
2 min read

From Earth to the Edge of the Visible Universe: Watch the Chill-Inducing Video

July 17, 2024 Karen Hines
From Euro 24 tears to real renewal. Modric postpones Santisima Trinidad farewell
2 min read

From Euro 24 tears to real renewal. Modric postpones Santisima Trinidad farewell

July 17, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
No Man’s Sky has been updated with the “Worlds Part I” update that brings several new features to the universe.
2 min read

No Man’s Sky has been updated with the “Worlds Part I” update that brings several new features to the universe.

July 17, 2024 Gerald Bax
That all changes over the weekend in some areas, with hail and thunderstorms expected in these areas
2 min read

That all changes over the weekend in some areas, with hail and thunderstorms expected in these areas

July 17, 2024 Noah French