From Bocelli’s concert to the rooms (3 thousand euros per night). Bathing is prohibited

- Everyone Articles of the Site, and from the Application
- Insights and newsletters Exclusive
- I am Internet Our signatures
– or –
Subscribe to the subscription by paying through Google
Special offer
Special offer
Monthly
6,99€
€1 per month
For 6 months
Choose now
Then only €49.99 Instead of €79.99/year
The enchanting resort of Borgo Egnazia in Fasano is ready to open its doors to adults. G7 starts tomorrow from June 13th to June 15th. The fake village chosen by Giorgia Meloni on 16 hectares between Fasano and Savelletri, owned by the Roman Melpignano family, will be the most watched place in Italy. To give an example: Swimming will be prohibited in affected areas. To call it luxury would be an understatement (costing up to 3,500 euros a night) and the habit of welcoming VIPs: think Madonna chose it in 2021 to celebrate her birthday, and it’s mostly a holiday destination for Russian oligarchs. VIPs like David Beckham or Justin Timberlake chose to marry Jessica Biel there.
Meloni at G7, helicopter to Borgo Egnazia (with his daughter Ginevra): Apulian village waiting for summit.
“Gamer. Professional beer expert. Food specialist. Hardcore zombie geek. Web ninja. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
USA – Brazil (1-1) Friendly Matches 2023
The G7 in Puglia deleted the point on the right to abortion from the draft. The mystery of the Italian character
Holland Maxima in America: The Origins of Her Official Tour, Day by Day