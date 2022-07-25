From baldness to low libido

A study coordinated by the University of Birmingham, and published in Nature Medicine, counted 62 symptoms associated with Long Covid up to 12 weeks after infection.. These also include hair loss and decreased libido. The study analyzed 2.4 million electronic health records of UK citizens. The patient data covers the time period between January 2020 and April 2021. The people examined were divided into two groups: one of 486,149 individuals who had recently been infected with SarsCoV2 and the other of 1.9 million people who had no indication of MERS infection.

more information

Covid: Moderate, but infections are still declining

I study

Focusing on patients who were not hospitalized, the team of researchers was able to identify three distinct categories of symptoms reported by people with persistent health problems after infection. Respiratory symptoms, those related to mental health, and cognitive problems, were the most common, but there are many others. For a total of 62 repeated complaints. The most common symptoms include loss of smell, shortness of breath, chest pain, and fever.

However, researchers found a high frequency of amnesia, apraxia (the inability to perform movements or commands), bowel incontinence, erectile dysfunction, hallucinations, and swollen extremities. Then too, hair loss and decreased libido. Obviously, these represent the rare cases.

In addition to identifying a broader set of symptoms, the research team identified demographic and lifestyle groups that put people at greater risk for developing Covid. The study indicates that women and young people of both sexes are more exposed from this point of view. Along with those who belong to an ethnic group or groups more disadvantaged from a socioeconomic point of view, because they are restricted in accessing a more effective type of treatment. Smoking, weight gain, and obesity, along with the presence of pre-existing medical conditions, have been associated with reporting persistent symptoms.

‘It’s Covid, not a heart attack’: Lucia Chiarelli, discharged from hospital, goes home and dies in front of her husband in Formia

Monkeypox, Bassetti: «With 1,700 cases in one day we vaccinate the vulnerable». Ilaria Capua: ‘An alarming spread’