From 2025 Palermo is the closest US to United direct flights

Palermo will be connected to New York in the summer of 2025 With American Airlines “United” flights. Starting May 22, 2025 (subject to government approval) Sicily will connect with New York/Newark three times a week. The new seasonal service between Palermo and New York/Newark joins United’s existing services from Italy to the US: year-round daily service from Rome and Milan to New York/Newark, as well as Rome to Chicago or ‘Hare, Washington Dulles and San Francisco, Milan to Chicago O’ From Hare, Naples and Venice to New York/Newark, it will begin in summer 2025, three weeks earlier than the previous season. The airline is also introducing a new seasonal route from Venice to Washington DC from May 23, 2025 (subject to government approval).

“We are pleased to announce the further expansion of our routes from Italy to the US and United’s first service between Palermo and New York,” said Marcel Fuchs, United Airlines’ executive director of international sales. “By the summer of 2025, our customers in Sicily will enjoy greater choice and the ability to seamlessly connect to 55 destinations across the U.S. via the New York/Newark hub, while travelers from the U.S. will be able to enjoy Sicily’s rich history, its white beaches and beautiful architecture.”

Teacher. Editorial board