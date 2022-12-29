Fritz and Keys bring the first points to the American selection – OA Sport

The first two steps for the United States towards the elimination stage of the 2023 Nations Cup are outlined. The Stars and Stripes selection gets off to a good start on his journey in the new competition for the national teams, respecting expectations and finding himself Leading 2-0 over the Czech Republic After the first day of matches in Sydney, he positioned himself well to take up the challenge with the much stronger squad. Germany by Alexander Zverev.
The opening of the crossing at Ken Rosewall Arena is the match between them Taylor Fritz and Jerry Lischka. Finalist from the past Next Generation Finals He tries to play an equal match against the most popular opponent, but despite the good return in return, he does not take advantage of the only two possibilities open to him, To punish the world number 9 mercilessly as soon as his serve starts to creak a bit: this is how the 6-3 6-4 in 76 minutes is galvanized.
Soon it was time Madison Keys and Marie Bouzkova, a meeting that seemed, at least in terms of classification, to be more balanced than the previous one. Instead, the scenario is quite similar to what we have seen before: the American is the owner of the field with the neighbor who is forced to defend herself, and also thanks to Bad performance with the second serve (7/17 OVR). As they say in mathematics, changing the order of the additions does not change the result: it is 6-3 6-4 in one hour twenty-two minutes.
United Cup 2023 Lorenzo Musetti: “An excellent start. In the coming months I will defend a few points”
Thus, the United States has the possibility of being able to close accounts already in tomorrow’s first match, but it will not be so simple: Jessica Pegula The nut will be hard to crack petra kvitova, Albeit in the last match back at the US Open, he won easily in two sets. Then, according to the schedule, the debut of Francis Tiafoe vs. Tomas Machak The ultimate mixed doubles, with Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula will face Jesica Malikova and Dalibor Severchina.
Photo: La Presse
