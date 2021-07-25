Friendly matches: Roma reduced 5 goals against Debrecen and Mourinho smiles with Zaniolo and Dzeko | News

The Giallorossi win 5-2 against the Hungarians in their fourth summer friendly: Borja Mayoral and Pellegrini also scored.

the Rome From Mourinho exceeds 5-2 Depressin He scored the fourth victory in a number of summer friendlies at the Benito Stirpe Stadium in Frosinone, in front of about 2,000 fans of the Giallorossi, Borja Mayoral, Pellegrini, Zaniolo and Dzeko (double) They respond to the Hungarian Barani and Ugray networks. In other tests, the Fiorentina with one wild Vlahovic (seven goals) in 11-0 at Foligno stadium, while Salernitana fell 0-1 with Gubbio.

Fourth win in a number of summer friendlies for Roma Jose MourinhoWho outperforms the Hungarians from Debrecen 5-2. In front of the nearly 2,000 Giallorossi fans arriving from the capital at the Benito Stirpe stadium in Frosinone, the Special Ones struggle at first but recover and turn the score around. A generally positive test, which bodes well in light of the Portuguese retreat in the next few days: Roma will fly tomorrow to Faro, in the Algarve, where they will face Porto on Wednesday 28 July in Mourinho’s challenge to his past.

A shocking start for Roma, delayed after only three minutes with a Hungarian goal rams This slips Roy Patricio On the head while Kumbula was watching: without blaming the Portuguese goalkeeper, in his first appearance in the Giallorossi shirt. Mourinho tries to shake his team and the reaction is reflected in the 28th minute with a draw Borja Mayoral, Good at controlling a great pass from Ibanez and hitting Kosicky with the right. It’s the turning point of the match, Roma gaining courage after half an hour shy and Lorenzo Pellegrini He takes advantage in the 33rd minute. Overtime via Debrecen’s defense misread a throw by young talent Zalewski and allowed the Roma captain to overpower the extreme Hungarian defender. In the final, Pellegrini still touched the third goal with a shot from outside the area.

In the second half, Mourinho changed 10 men (all except Trippi) relying on Dzeko and Zaniolo In attack, the Giallorossi trio falls six minutes after the start of the second half. The talented 22-year-old Roma player scored a superb goal and subsequently came back to score after a penalty kick in his first friendly match of the season against Montecatini. However, the Giallorossi’s delight only lasts a minute, as Ogray takes advantage of the imperfect Fozato (who took charge from Rui Patricio) and shortens the distance. The tunes are lowered and the heat is felt, so you need to blink Dzeko For poker service in the 64th minute: The Bosnian broke into Hungary’s defense with a goal throw El Shaarawy, In a scheme that Mourinho’s team seems to like very much. The same Dzeko He then finished the match completely in the 80th minute, wrapping up a personal lead with a minute shot and a 5-2 final.

Other friendly matches:

FIORENTINA-C4 FOLIGNO 11-0

Scorers: 11, Callegon, 19, Duncan, 38, Bonaventura, 46°, 48°, 54°, 70°, 73 cm, 78 feet and 80 Vlahovic, 76 goal points.

Salernitana – Gubbio 0-1

Top scorer: 20′ Arena