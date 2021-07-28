Friendlies: Calhanoglu appears in Inter 6-0 against Crotone | News

Three assists and a goal for the former Milan player in the 59 minutes he played: Satriano, Dimarco, Pinamonti also entered the net. Sensi and Brozovic

L ‘Inter Preparation continues in view of the league debut on August 21, and in the friendly match at Appiano Gentile, he also skips Crotonstretched 6-0. It’s an offer from Calhanoglu: three assists for the former Milan player. Leading the first Nerazzurri to 2-0, with goals Satriano and DeMarco. The Turkish midfielder signs off the trio with a fantastic trip into the opponent’s half and then sends the poker away Pinamonte. Sensi and Brozovic Complete the golead.

Crotone Inter last May 1 effectively won the Nerazzurri Scudetto, which was officially snatched the following afternoon thanks to Atalanta’s failure to beat Sassuolo. If Eriksen and Hakimi score 2-0 in the net, late in the afternoon, the 6-0 friendly at Appiano Gentile sees Hakan Calhanoglu the absolute champion. The midfielder, who was on the field for nearly an hour, left his deep mark in the match against Calabrian and is ready to drag the Italian champions into next season.

So Calhanoglu is still in good shape from the first minutes: the Turk finds the Nainggolan piece that he controls but is locked in a corner. Specifically in other corner developments, Simone Inzaghi’s men’s advantage comes in: Calhanoglu shoots well in the penalty area and Satriano headers everyone expects to score 1-0 from inside the small area. The former Milan player does not stop, and within 4 minutes, he again becomes the protagonist in two more goals: first Dimarco throws deep, who controls and kicks hard at the near post (with goalkeeper Festa imperfetto), then he escapes alone. The ball is at the foot and right inside. From the edge of the area the triangular falls into the corner. Another header by Calhanoglu puts Brozovic in a position to serve Pinamonti, whose control and shot ends on the post to the right of Vesta.

Lukaku also sees himself at the start of the second half. After a goal devoured by Darmian, the number 20 does not stop suggesting to his teammates: help (third) to Pinamonti and leave it to play poker. The score changes again immediately in the 58th minute: substitute Sensi spreads out at the end of the beat and wins. While, in the 65th minute, Lukaku’s exit to Brozovic (well in his return to the field from the first minute) allows the latter to sign the final 6-0. There are only 24 days left until their debut in Serie A (21 August at San Siro vs Genoa) and it looks like Inter are already in excellent shape in the league.

Inzaghi: “Satisfied with the team, okay Calhanoglu”

“I am happy, the team played an excellent game after three weeks of training in which we worked in the best possible way. I am sorry for the physical problems that Gagliardini and Dembrosio accused yesterday, but I am happy with what we have done so far.” So Simone Inzaghi after the friendly 6-0 win over Crotone, played in Appiano Gentile. He said, “Kalhanoglu did very well and was very good today, like all his teammates. We immediately took action towards our opponents and were able to develop a very good game.” As for Martin Satriano, who is still scoring goals this season, the coach added: “He is an interesting guy, he gives him everything he has every day. He deserves to train after training for the time he spent on the field.” On the return of the last national teams to complete the group and prepare in the best possible way in light of the first official match of the season, he explained: “We have just found Perisic and Vecino, on Monday Barilla, Bastoni and Lautaro will also arrive. Finally we will be complete and we can all work together. That will be great.”