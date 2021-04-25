April 26, 2021

Free with us, “Did you ask me?” Francesca Vialdini infuriates Carlo Conte and leaves studio – Libero Quotidiano

Lorelei Reese April 26, 2021 2 min read

The funny and funny interview is the one that Francesca Vialdini Act Carlo Conte During the Rai 1 broadcast, Free wheel from us. After a statement from the presenter, Conte decided to leave the studio. In particular, in question and answer between the two, Carlo Conte admitted that his favorite team was Fiorentina while Villaldi answered the question:Did you ask me Juventus always!At this stage, the commander of the People’s Division left his post.

All this always in a joke, of course. After the short muzzle, Conte returned to the studio and continued with the interview. In particular, he admitted Enjoy all of its offers equally and you have no favorite programGive good luck Who made it known to the general public up to the age of 15a the legacy. And then he hit his big prime time from The best years e Sic and appearing Until now Top Ten.

Speaking of the gifts, the host spoke of the revelation: “I gave a recycled book without knowing it and discovered it later because there was dedication, At that point I climbed a little on the mirrorsThen, at the end of the interview, Carlo Conte harassed the presenter: “Do you mind leaving? Because I have to be snacking at this time. I ask you politely. “

