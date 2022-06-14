Free update available for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC – Nerd4.life

At the end of today’s Capcom Show, a file . was createdThe next public update for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC From Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7which introduces several technical improvements to make games look their best on next-generation platforms.

After seeing the scale of the upgrades and new system requirements, there was only one official missing: It came at the end of tonight’s presentation, when Capcom announced that the update with the free upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC are available to everyone.

The upgrade, as we also see in Capcom’s official tweet, brings the resolution to 4K, brings a higher and more stable frame rate and also offers support for ray tracing. The result is one side More technically advanced For Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7, although all three titles have defended themselves very well even initially.

The upgrade is free, with a free PS5 digital update, integrated Smart Delivery support on Xbox and patches on PC, so those with original versions can upgrade at no cost.