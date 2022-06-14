Free update available for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC – Nerd4.life

At the end of today’s Capcom Show, a file . was createdThe next public update for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC From Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7which introduces several technical improvements to make games look their best on next-generation platforms.
After seeing the scale of the upgrades and new system requirements, there was only one official missing: It came at the end of tonight’s presentation, when Capcom announced that the update with the free upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC are available to everyone.
The upgrade, as we also see in Capcom’s official tweet, brings the resolution to 4K, brings a higher and more stable frame rate and also offers support for ray tracing. The result is one side More technically advanced For Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7, although all three titles have defended themselves very well even initially.
The upgrade is free, with a free PS5 digital update, integrated Smart Delivery support on Xbox and patches on PC, so those with original versions can upgrade at no cost.
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”
More Stories
Xbox Game Pass Save $1,500+ in Rewards on LoL and Other Riot Games – Nerd4.life
Dire consequences for planet Earth – Libero Quotidiano
All games announced at the June 12, 2022 event – Nerd4.life