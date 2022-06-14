June 14, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Free update available for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC - Nerd4.life

Free update available for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax June 14, 2022 1 min read

At the end of today’s Capcom Show, a file . was createdThe next public update for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC From Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7which introduces several technical improvements to make games look their best on next-generation platforms.

After seeing the scale of the upgrades and new system requirements, there was only one official missing: It came at the end of tonight’s presentation, when Capcom announced that the update with the free upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC are available to everyone.

The upgrade, as we also see in Capcom’s official tweet, brings the resolution to 4K, brings a higher and more stable frame rate and also offers support for ray tracing. The result is one side More technically advanced For Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7, although all three titles have defended themselves very well even initially.

The upgrade is free, with a free PS5 digital update, integrated Smart Delivery support on Xbox and patches on PC, so those with original versions can upgrade at no cost.

See also  WhatsApp, users risk abrupt cancellation: It's a panic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Xbox Game Pass Save $1,500+ in Rewards on LoL and Other Riot Games – Nerd4.life

June 14, 2022 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Dire consequences for planet Earth – Libero Quotidiano

June 13, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

All games announced at the June 12, 2022 event – Nerd4.life

June 13, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Livorno – US Ambassador to the Port of Livorno in Florence

June 14, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Nexi Sia sells to Euronext, historic BTP platform leaves Italy

June 14, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Outcast Reaction (video)

June 14, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Weather: SUNNY in June, but with some thunderstorms

June 14, 2022 Karen Hines